Brazil registers 140 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours – Health

Brazil registered 140 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Tuesday, 16. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 244, below the number registered the day before (255). It is the 16th day in a row with a moving average below 300. Ceará did not release data on deaths and cases for the day.

This Tuesday, the number of new infections reported was 5,986. In total, the Brazil has 611,524 dead and 21,964,292 cases of the disease, the second nation with the most death records, behind only the United States. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21,177,367 people are recovered.

The State of São Paulo registered this Tuesday only one death by coronavirus. Three other states had slightly more expressive numbers on the day: Rio de Janeiro (21), Goiás (15) and Pará (14). On the opposite side, Acre, Amazonas, Amapá and Roraima did not register any deaths on the day while Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Sergipe, São Paulo and Tocantins had only one death.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported that 4,918 new cases and 132 deaths by covid-19 were registered in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,965,684 infected people and 611,478 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.