Brazil surpasses US in proportion of people fully vaccinated against covid – Health

SÃO PAULO — Brazil surpassed the United States in the percentage of people with complete immunization against Covid-19, point data from the platform Our World in Data, managed by researchers at the University of Oxford. Currently, the share of Brazilians who received two doses or a single dose is 59.75%, compared to 57.62% of Americans.

Even having started behind and faced problems of lack of vaccines, Brazil accelerated the pace of vaccination, especially from August onwards. With an increase in the availability of doses, the adhesion of the Brazilian population became a determining factor for today’s scenario.

This aspect is a reflection of a strong history of vaccination campaigns in the country and of the widespread action of the Unified Health System (SUS), which, in addition to making vaccines available, makes them reach remote areas.

Data from Our World in Data indicate that the United States surpassed the mark of 50% vaccinated with two doses on August 7, when vaccination coverage in Brazil was less than half that, around 21%.

To make a parallel, according to information gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which the state integrates, the Brazil hit the 50% vaccinated mark on October 21st. Less than a month later, it is now approaching 60% vaccination coverage.

Despite the wide availability of immunizers, vaccination with two doses or a single dose did not advance as fast in the United States after the country reached the 50% mark, indicating problems with vaccine adherence. With the release of vaccination of children in the USA, vaccination coverage should increase in the country, but not to the point of placing it again as one of the protagonists of vaccination against covid.

According to data from Our World in Data, the United States was among the three countries with the highest vaccination coverage until the end of June. After that, however, they began to be overtaken by other countries and today are below more than 20 countries in the ranking.

Currently, Portugal and Chile, for example, have more than 80% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule. At the same time, there are countries whose indicators are below 2%, such as Nigeria and Ethiopia, revealing the disparity in vaccination against covid.

Start of vaccination in the United States and Brazil

THE first vaccine against covid-19 given in the United States outside of a clinical trial setting was December 14, 2020. A nurse at a hospital in Queens, New York, was given the first dose of Pfizer.

In Brazil, the first dose was also received by a nurse, only on January 17th. That is, just over a month after starting in the United States. The employee at Hospital Emílio Ribas Mônica Calazans was vaccinated with Coronavac, produced in the country by the pharmaceutical company Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute.

In addition to the difference in the beginning of vaccination, Brazil also faced shortage of doses after the start of the campaign, which affected the advance of vaccination coverage in the country. At the beginning of July, while the United States had about 48% of the population with complete vaccination against covid, in Brazil this same rate did not reach 13%.

With the differences in availability of vaccines minimized over the past few months, Brazil has approached the United States and is now on its way to keep up with high rates.