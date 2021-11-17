Brazil vaccinated is a victory for SUS and defeat for Bolsonaro and terraplanismo – 11/16/2021

One of the proofs that Jair Bolsonaro hampers the lives of Brazilians is that we are only now surpassing the United States in the rate of completely immunized against covid-19. This is not cause for celebration but for regret, as it could have happened six months ago.

According to the Our World in Data platform, 59.8% of Brazilians compared to 58.6% of North Americans had already completed the vaccination schedule on November 14th.

The USA does not have anything like the National Immunization Program (PNI), of our battered Unified Health System, considered a world reference. On July 7 of this year alone, 3,391,427 people were vaccinated in 24 hours. Brazil had a Ferrari in the garage, the issue is that the federal government left it without fuel to run.

If the president had bought the vaccines from Pfizer and CoronaVac when they were insistently offered him last year, Brazil would have already completed the immunization of the entire population. And, with that, the death of thousands of people was avoided.

However, investigations by Covid’s CPI showed that, if it had depended on Bolsonaro, Brazilians would have drowned in chloroquine and without vaccine in their arms. He, who ignored offers of tens of millions of doses of immunizing agents, only moved because the governor, João Doria, was about to apply the vaccine developed in China and produced at Butantan in São Paulo.

More than negligence, it was sabotage. Jair has said that Pfizer’s vaccine turned people into alligators, grew beards in women, killed teenagers and caused AIDS. He has also stated that CoronaVac does not develop any antibodies and has no scientific proof. If that were said by an auntie at Christmas dinner, a rational family would be horrified by the man’s sanity. Unfortunately, for us, the unbalanced uncle is the president.

Vaccination rate shows we have less earth planners that the United States

But overtaking, albeit late, in the US also brings good news: we don’t have as many biological earthmen as they do. Again, due to decades of campaigns by the Unified Health System, the overwhelming majority of Brazilians learned that a vaccine in Brazil is a good thing and saves lives. Even some of Jair’s followers adopt a “critical vaccination”, immunizing themselves and complaining about the vaccine.

The president, with this absurd behavior, kept a portion of the most radical root-pocketarism mobilized. Conspiracy theories pumped by this group said that vaccines would have microchips that would be inoculated so that everyone in the world could be tracked and controlled through 5G antennas. And that this would be a blueprint of the global intelligentsia along with billionaires, the Knights Templar, Lizard Men and, of course, the Illuminati.

Bolsonaro says he was not vaccinated, but lowered the confidentiality of his vaccination card. The chances of him having, in fact, been immunized against covid-19 and lying to us are greater than that of Atlético Mineiro taking the Brazilian Championship. But he keeps up the charade to excite the earthmoving part of his audience, who would jump into the abyss in the name of his myth.

A curiosity: in July 2019, Datafolha asked about the shape of the planet. While 90% declared that the Earth is round, 7% of respondents stated that it is flat. A number close to the 5% who do not want a vaccine, according to Datafolha in July this year.