Brazilian government announces partnership with Elon Musk to bring internet to rural areas and monitor deforestation

Minister Fábio Faria met with the North American owner of SpaceX to sign an agreement, which could be materialized in the year 2022

The Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, used social media on Tuesday, 16, to announce a partnership between the Brazilian government and the company SpaceX, from the american Elon Musk, to provide internet to the most remote and rural places in the country. “We talked about the environment and about connecting people in rural schools and rural areas of Brazil. I’m very excited to start the partnership with Starlink and SpaceX”, said the minister in a video published alongside the billionaire after a meeting in Austin, Texas. In addition to talking to Musk, the minister met with the company’s president, Gwynne Shotwell, and spoke of transforming Brazil into an “innovation hub for Latin America”.

Faria also cited the opportunity to “preserve the Amazon” with the help of satellites and constellations, which Musk endorsed, citing the ability of satellites to monitor the Amazon region by preventing illegal deforestation and forest fires. “We are eager to provide connectivity for the least connected people in Brazil, especially for schools and health facilities in rural areas,” said the American. The idea behind the partnership is to take advantage of the 4,500 SpaceX satellites that orbit at low altitudes to help monitor the Amazon. According to the Ministry, the partnership should be implemented in the year 2022.