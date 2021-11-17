Bruna Marquezine reveals having been in 2nd place in the audition for ‘Supergirl’ in the movie ‘The Flash’; understand! | pop

Bruna Marquezine hit the crossbar! She narrowly misses the role of Supergirl in the movie “The Flash”. Yes, the actress was the only Brazilian approved and took second place, but the person who snapped up the character was the American artist of Colombian descent, Sasha Calle . all this tour and much more, Bruna tells Cris Bartis and Ju Wallauer on the Nipples podcast, available on Globoplay.

“I was overjoyed. But if there’s one thing I hate in this world, it’s testing. People with imposter syndrome hate to be tested,” says Bruna, who at first didn’t know she would be tested for the role of Supergirl.

The recording was done by cell phone and in English. For this, Bruna says that, in addition to studying for three years at an American school, she surrounded herself with professionals to train acting and accent:

“I improved my English a lot. Even so, I always told people that I didn’t speak English. Just to take the test, I called two different American teachers: one with an accent, the other with interpretation,” explained the actress.

“I’ve heard of some names of actresses that I deeply admire and that I’ve always considered to be much better artists, more capable than me, with more baggage. I was the only Brazilian approved. I went to the top 5, I went to the Top 2”, vibrates Bruna, who also did a chemistry test with actor Ezra Miller, the Flash. And came out praised. Success!

“Obviously, you already understand that I didn’t get the part, but I remember ending up in tears and saying, ‘I’m proud of myself right now. It doesn’t matter the answer, because I’m proud of what I did on this test.’

According to the artist, one of the reasons for not having won the role was the pandemic: “There was no way to go to London. They tried in every way.”

In February of this year, Sasha Calle was announced in the cast. In a video posted on her social networks, she appears emotionally chatting with the director, Andy Muschietti.

According to information from the website “Deadline”, Calle has ousted more than 400 actresses. “The Flash” is set to be released in November 2022.

