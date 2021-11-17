BSBIOS prepares infrastructure to start construction of the Omega Green biorefinery

In November 2021, BSBIOS Paraguay, an ECB Group company, started the infrastructure works for the establishment of internal and access roads, as well as the entire fencing of the area that will house the Omega Green project, a mega complex with an estimated investment in US $1 billion, which involves the first second-generation advanced biofuels (HVO and SPK) plant in the Southern Hemisphere.

A base is also under construction for the installation of the workshop and warehouses of the company responsible for preparing the land for the start of construction. The operation of the biorefinery is scheduled for 2025.

The project update was informed directly to the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, at a meeting held this Monday (15th). On that occasion, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Alberto Castiglioni, handed over to Erasmo Carlos Battistella, CEO of the ECB Group, Resolution No. 723 that declares “of Institutional Interest the Omega Green Investment Project”.

“The Paraguayan State’s declaration of institutional support for the project reaffirms our partnership with the country and defines Omega Green as being of national interest, strengthening its image before international investment agencies”, celebrates Battistella. According to him, “this distinction reflects the importance of an initiative that generates green jobs and GDP.”

The document from the Government of Paraguay states that the project “will represent a high impact on the national and local economy, as it is an undertaking whose objective is the socioeconomic development of the region, the generation of direct and indirect jobs from construction to full operation. of the project, for enabling the productive linkage between agricultural, industrial and service sectors and promoting the use of energy and natural resources of our country to generate export products with high added value and advanced technology”.

Also present at the meeting were the Advisory Minister of Strategic Matters of the Presidency, Federico González, the President of Itaipu Paraguay, Manuel Maria Caceres, the Councilor of Itaipu, Ms. Liz Cramer, and the Superintendent of Institutional Relations of the ECB Group, Ricardo Feistauer.

New land is seven times bigger than the previous one

Initial work on the Omega Green project began on a new 484-hectare plot of land acquired by the company in Villeta, 45 kilometers from Asunción, the capital of Paraguay. The area is 5 kilometers from the previous one, which had 70 hectares, with the advantage of making a 220-meter border, on the one hand, with the highway (Rutta Villeta-Alberdi), and on the other, with a larger strip along the riverbank. Paraguay river. Another advantage is being located about 100 meters from a power substation (Subestación Buey Rodeo).

“The land gives us the opportunity to house future expansions, with ampler space for the development of the port, in addition to allowing us to receive strategic partners who can invest in similar activities”, explains Battistella. According to him, the proximity to the paved road and the energy substation also reduces operating costs for the project. The land will feature 100 hectares of Permanent Preservation Area (APP), maintaining the identity of the current biome.

With the definitive possession of the land, the change of the area was approved in the Free Zone regime defined by the Government of Paraguay on September 15, 2020 for the Omega Green project, which guarantees the maintenance of the project’s legal conditions for a period of 30 years, renewable for another 30 years, reinforcing economic security for investment.

Launched in February 2019, the Omega Green project is the largest private investment in Paraguay’s history and includes the construction of the first advanced biofuels plant in the Southern Hemisphere. It will produce renewable diesel or HVO, which stands for hydrotreated vegetable oil, and renewable aviation kerosene or SPK, fuels that emit less greenhouse gases and will be exported to the United States, Canada and members of the European Union.

The entire project documentation process has already been completed, with the registration of the defined area, which ensured compliance with the schedule for the beginning of the project’s construction works this November this year.

About the ECB Group

The ECB Group has announced the roadmap it will follow to achieve its goals over the next 10 years. Focused on Agribusiness and Renewable Energy, the strategic planning establishes that the group will invest and generate value in sustainable businesses, with emphasis on investments in advanced biofuels, with the objective of being the largest producer of advanced biofuels in America Latin by 2025. Another important part of the planning is to promote businesses that place the organization among the three largest producers of biofuels in the world, in addition to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2030.

About Omega Green

The project for an advanced biofuels biorefinery in Paraguay is scheduled to start operating in 2025. It will be the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere for the production of renewable diesel HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), the renewable fuel for aviation (Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene – SPK) , also known as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Green Naphtha (used in the chemical industry to make green plastic, among other products).