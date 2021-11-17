Budget and briefing? WhatsApp wins robot to translate work expressions – 11/16/2021

Meta (the company that controls Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram) has launched a new tool to help you understand English terms that are already part of the corporate vocabulary in Brazil. “Me Bote na Conversa” is a chatbot by Whatsapp that translates and explains about 350 anglicisms most used in offices — that number will increase with use.

For example, when typing “briefing”, he says that the correct pronunciation of the word in English is “brifin”, and explains the meaning in a simple way: “It is the document that contains all the information of a job that needs to be done, everything: what challenge does he need to solve, delivery date, data and contexts”.

O bot it can be accessed free of charge via the WhatsApp app or the web version. Just add the number +55 11 93456-5026 to your mobile phonebook or click on this link to start a conversation with little robot teacher.

Bot ‘Join me up’ explains corporate terms in English; in the image, the explanation of the term ‘briefing’ Image: Reproduction

The goal is to break the language barrier in the workplace and make communication more inclusive — considering that only 5% of Brazilians have some fluency in English, according to a 2019 study by the British Council.

Many companies and employees end up using the language naturally in their daily lives, mixed with Portuguese. Terms such as budget, approach, brainstorm, networking and invite are commonplace, but not always understood by everyone.

In this context, ‘Bote Me na Conversa’ is an interesting way to get immediate help for specific words.

“People who have not had access to learning English may feel out of place or uncomfortable in the work environment. This can make a meeting, presentation or even daily information exchange not very inclusive”, explains Fernanda Guimarães, leader of the Creative Shop of Meta in Brazil , in a statement. “Ideally, all companies and agencies would use Portuguese in all conversations and that would be resolved. But we know that in multinational companies, or those that serve them, the exchange of information does not have this total control”, he adds.

“Me Bote na Conversa” was created in partnership with the consultancy Indique uma Preta and the agency Mooc.

“For us, developing the psychological safety of historically minor groups within the labor market is an essential step towards inclusion”, says Daniele Mattos, co-founder of Indique a Preta, in a note.

The database already has more than 350 terms, according to Meta, and works collaboratively. That is, users can suggest new words to be included.

For example, a simple word like “business” is not in the robot’s repertoire, but when consulting it we received the following response: “Unfortunately I still don’t understand this term, or it’s not a very used corporate word. Want to help us and add that term to our database?”.