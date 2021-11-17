Budget Rapporteur denies room to increase servers in 2022

The 2022 Budget Rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) said there is no space in the government accounts for a salary adjustment for servers next year. The statement contradicts President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), who has promised a raise for all federal civil servants if the Senate approves the PEC dos Precatório.

Leal’s statement was in an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. “I don’t know where he got it. It’s not in our calculation. Particularly at no time was this worked,” Leal told the reporter. “I didn’t work with that calculation.”

The PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) circumvents the spending ceiling and makes room for BRL 91.6 billion in the 2022 Budget by postponing the payment of judicial debts and changing the correction of the spending ceiling, the rule that prevents expenditures grow at a faster pace than inflation.

“Inflation reached double digits, so I spoke with (Economic Minister) Paulo Guedes. In passing the PEC of precatório, there has to be a little space to give some adjustment. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we do we can give. To all federal servants, without exception,” Bolsonaro said during a visit to Bahrain.

The PEC was approved by the Chamber and will now be voted on by the Senate. In an earlier interview, the leader of the government at the House, Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) said he had a fruitful meeting on the matter.

*With State Content