Bus giant from Europe arrives in Brazil and offers SP-Rio and SP-BH tickets for less than R$1

SAO PAULO — FlixBus, the road route operator controlled by the German company FlixMobility, announced this Wednesday (17) its arrival in Brazil. The group is present in 37 countries, serving more than 2,500 destinations.

Activities in Brazil start on December 1st, initially with two main routes: São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo – Belo Horizonte.

The buses will be operated by the Adamantina Group, the company’s first local partner, but the buses will have the FlixBus brand and will follow the company’s international standard, which includes services such as free Wi-Fi on board, for example.

The Adamantina Group will use FlixBus’ technological expertise in pricing, marketing and sales, route intelligence, quality management and continuous product expansion. The company will manage sales and customer service for routes operated by the Adamantina Group.

“Brazil is a strategic market for us due to its continental dimensions. As a player innovating mobility around the world, we want to offer more affordable travel options to consumers around the world. Therefore, we are immensely happy to start our operations in the country”, says André Schwämmlein, founder and CEO of FlixBus.

“We have been structuring the start of our operation since last year, considering all legal aspects and local regulation. We have a lot to contribute to the market opening process here. We are looking forward to achieving in Brazil, my country, the same success that we have globally”, says Edson Lopes, general director of FlixBus in Brazil.

“We know FlixBus’ quality history outside Brazil. Being the company’s first partner in the country is a fundamental step to consolidate Adamantina at the national level, allowing us to compete with any other road transport group”, says Clóvis Nascimento Martins, owner of the Adamantina Group.

Tickets less than BRL 1

For its debut, Flixbus in Brazil will offer promotional prices. The company will sell 10,000 tickets at a 99% discount, that is, for less than R$1.00. After the initial lot is sold out, prices will start at R$19.90.

The company works with dynamic values, which vary according to the number of seats available and the proximity of the trip. Ticket sales will be carried out through the website and application, and at the physical points of sale of FlixBus and Adamantina. Promotional values ​​are only available for online purchases.

In the three capitals where it will initially operate, the shipment will take place through the bus terminals. In São Paulo, the lines will leave the Tietê Bus Terminal.

The São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro route will have eight daily departures in both directions. São Paulo – Belo Horizonte will operate four times a day, also leaving the two cities.

Edson Lopes, from Flixbus Brasil, says that the company will soon announce new destinations and partners. “We want to establish here in Brazil a solid network like the one we have in Europe and the United States, where almost 500 different operators work using our platform.”

