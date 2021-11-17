Caixa branches register queues on the 1st day of payment for Auxílio Brasil | Pernambuco

Brazil Aid is paid to beneficiaries who already received the Bolsa Família and have the social enrollment number (NIS) ending 1, this Wednesday (17). Whoever has NIS ending in other digits will receive over the next few days (check calendar below).

Also starting this Wednesday, those born in October and who are outside Bolsa Família can withdraw the last installment of Emergency Aid, which also generated a queue. Payments of this aid to all publics ended on the 31st, but withdrawals now take place in November.

According to witnesses, coconuts were placed in line at the Caixa Econômica at Casa Amarela, in Recife, this Wednesday (17)

The diarist Micharlane Maria da Silva, 34 years old, has three daughters. A Bolsa Família beneficiary since 2012 and with the final 1 NIS, she arrived at 5:00 am in line at the Caixa de Casa Amarela, in the North Zone of Recife, to withdraw her Auxílio Brasil. The amount to be received is R$ 217.

She recalled that she received R$1,200 due to Emergency Aid and said she expected a complement from the government. “If I keep getting only BRL 217, I don’t know what life will be like, because I only bought gas for BRL 100 the last time. I don’t work right, I’m a day laborer and now with the pandemic everything has become more difficult, well fewer people hiring,” he said.

Many people went to the location to withdraw the last installment of Emergency Aid and said they still did not know whether or not they would be entitled to the new benefit. There were also reports of the sale of a place in line in Casa Amarela, with values ​​between R$ 10 and R$ 30. There were coconuts and stones near the agency that would be used to mark the positions to be sold.

Creusa Charlie Santana da Silva went to withdraw the last installment of Emergency Aid in Recife, this Wednesday (17), and said he was not sure about receiving the new aid

Unemployed for four years, Creusa Charlie Santana da Silva went in search of the money for the October installment, but said she was hopeful of receiving the new benefit.

“There are many mothers who don’t even have anything to give to their children, the situation is complicated. I will receive this last installment and go to the Customer Service Center [do Cadastro Único]. I want to see if I will receive this new aid,” he explained.

As soon as he arrived, reported Creusa, he received a proposal to go to another place in line, paying R$ 10. “I think it’s absurd. People can’t even buy food, are they going to buy a place in line? There should be police here so that they don’t leave it,” he declared.

Unemployed for five years, Moisés Bezerra da Silva went to withdraw the money from the last installment of the Emergency Aid and reported that he had no idea whether or not he was going to be able to receive the new benefit.

Moisés Bezerra da Silva arrived early in the line at Caixa do Recife, this Wednesday (17th), and said he did not know if he was entitled to Brazil Aid

According to the federal government, whoever received the Emergency Aid will not be immediately contemplated with Brazil Aid. These people are on a waiting list and can receive later, if they fit the profile.

“It’s to buy food [o dinheiro]. I used to work as a general services assistant and now I live doing odd jobs. It’s me, my wife, my daughter and my stepson at home. I get the help [emergencial] from the first installment. It helps my family a lot because I don’t have a fixed income. I still don’t know if I’m going to get this Brazil Aid”, he said.

Queue for Caixa Econômica branch in Casa Amarela, in the North Zone of Recife, this Wednesday (17th), goes down a side street

The maid Albertina Maria da Silva was the second person in line and was also looking for emergency help. “I got here at almost 4:00 in the morning. I just want to withdraw the amount of emergency aid, I don’t think I have the right to the other one”, he explained.

Unemployed for three months, Severino Francisco, 49, was one of those who arrived during the night to withdraw the money for the last installment of Emergency Aid. “We don’t know what to do. I don’t know if I’m going to get the new aid, I’m still going to try”, he declared.

Queue for Caixa de Casa Amarela branch, in the North Zone of Recife, follow Rua Semper Viva at 8 am this Wednesday (17)

Mario José Miranda lives on small jobs and stated that his wife is also out of work. “I came to get the money [do auxílio emergencial] to buy things from home. I live with my wife and my three children. We’re afraid because we don’t know how it’s going to be. We did not receive the Bolsa Família”, he declared.

Miranda stated that she knows she needs to register with the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to try to enter the new program. “Next week I will. People are getting there too early, I have a small son, there’s no way we can leave at dawn to get a place in line”, he said.

First payday of Auxílio Brasil has queues at Caixa branches in Macapá

In Macapá, the search for assistance at branches began in the early morning hours. Many people who were waiting for assistance were trying for federal aid for the first time and expected to receive even without being beneficiaries of Bolsa Família (see video above).

Queues formed at dawn at a Caixa branch on Avenida Francisco Sá in Fortaleza.

In Fortaleza, Caixa Econômica branches woke up with long lines. Customers began arriving at dawn to secure a place in the line, which doubled a block.

In Sobral, 245 kilometers from the capital of Ceará, many people reported doubts about the benefit. Some want to know if they fit the profile for help. At the Caixa Econômica in the city center, the tokens began to be delivered in the early morning hours.

Line at the Caixa branch on Avenida Abílio Machado, in Belo Horizonte

Queues were also registered at Caixa Econômica Federal agencies in Belo Horizonte this Wednesday (17th). Leideany Aparecida dos Santos is the mother of five children and arrived around 8:00 am, was assisted in the preferential line and, shortly after 9:30 am, confirmed that she had managed to receive assistance.

Some people also went to the agencies in search of information and others to resolve other issues, such as FGTS, unemployment insurance and card problems.

Caixa agency registers queues on the 1st day of payment for Auxílio Brasil in Roraima

The queue followed the sidewalk of the agency located in the center of Boa Vista. People started to arrive around 4:00 am and, at 8:30 am, they were sheltering from the sun in the parking lot.

Queue at Cras de Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio, this Wednesday (17)

In Rio de Janeiro, many people on this farm sought to update or register the Single Registry, which is necessary to receive the new benefit. The City of Rio informed that practically half of the Cariocas enrolled in government social programs need to update their registration.

In Santa Cruz, in the West Zone, the line at the Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras) doubled the block at 6:00 am. The first ones arrived at 8 pm on Tuesday (16) and spent the night in the clear and out in the open — among them, people with infants.

Queue for registration at CadÚnico in Manaus

Cras units in Manaus registered long lines since the early hours of this Wednesday (17th). The population is still trying to update the CadÚnico and be able to receive the new Auxílio Brasil benefit.

Being in the Cadastro Único does not mean the automatic entry into the program, but it is a prerequisite for the application to be evaluated.

This November, Auxílio Brasil will be paid to those who were already a Bolsa Família beneficiary – except for those who, during the month of October, did not comply with the rules of the grant itself. There will be about 14.6 million beneficiaries.

Those who received Emergency Aid, but did not receive Bolsa Família, are not automatically included in Brazil Aid.

Those who did not receive Bolsa Família, but are enrolled in the Cadastro Único and meet the requirements of the program, may be included in the coming months, but there are no guarantees or deadlines. The Ministry of Citizenship promises to add another 2.4 million beneficiaries in December.

Anyone who is not yet on CadÚnico must apply to be considered for the program. Here’s how to apply.

If you already had Bolsa Família: Brazil Aid will be paid automatically this month

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list, and may receive assistance in the future, if it meets the program’s rules

If you are not on CadÚnico: you need to get a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

payment schedule

The payment of Auxílio Brasil, as it was with Bolsa Família, will be made by the final digit of the NIS of the beneficiaries.

Brazil Aid Calendar