Caixa launches Auxílio Brasil application; see how to download

Caixa Econômica Federal launched the Auxílio Brasil application, a program that replaces the Bolsa Família and which starts to be deposited this Wednesday (17th). According to Caixa, the application is available on the Play Store and the Apple Store.

Users who already have the Bolsa Família app with the data registered will undergo, in a staggered manner, an update that comes as Auxílio Brasil. The bank says that the beneficiary who already receives the Bolsa Família, in practice, will not need to download it again because the transition is automatic, only updating the system. To identify the correct application, the user must verify that it is a Caixa Econômica product and compare the bank’s official view. See below:

According to Caixa, the application will be made available to Bolsa Família users gradually to avoid congestion in the system. Also according to the bank, those who have not yet migrated their application will receive the benefit normally. The bank also said that if the user cannot download the system now, he should “try later”, due to the large number of accesses.

In the application it will be possible to see if you will receive the benefit, when the payment will be made and in a few days the amount. According to Caixa, workers who do not receive Bolsa Família can download the application, but that does not guarantee that they will receive Brazilian Aid, which in November will only be paid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries, around 14.6 million people.

You need to be extra careful as there are other applications called “Auxílio Brasil”, but they are not official and can steal user data.

Payment starts tomorrow:

The payment will be limited to the number of beneficiaries of Bolsa Família, currently at 14.6 million people. The average amount of the Brazil Aid benefit will be corrected by 17.84% in November, but expansion of the number of beneficiaries is only planned for the month of December — when new families will be incorporated. O average value of Brazil Aid will be R$ 217.18 in November.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the cards and passwords used to withdraw from the Bolsa Família will remain valid and may be used to receive the Brazil Aid.

Caixa also informed that the channels for withdrawing benefits and consulting information remain the same. The query can be made through the Caixa Tem application, at ATMs, lottery shops, branches and Caixa Aqui correspondents. Families can also check the situation through the Caixa ao Cidadão Service, by calling 111. Another option is the Caixa branches, which return to normal opening hours on November 23rd.