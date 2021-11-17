Caixa releases another withdrawal of the 7th installment; see remaining dates

The benefit amount, in this way, can be withdrawn at Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. See who is entitled.

After months of payments, the emergency aid is coming to an end. Caixa started to release the last withdrawals from 7th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of the extinct Bolsa Família. This Wednesday (11/17), the release takes place for those who were born in october.

The benefit amount, in this way, can be withdrawn in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. It is worth remembering that the movement of money, from the time of account deposits, takes place directly through the Caixa Tem application.

Withdrawal of the 7th installment of emergency aid

The 7th installment of emergency aid should be the last of the program, as the government’s intention is to focus efforts on granting Brazil Aid, which became known as the “new” Bolsa Família. For members of the general public, it is worth noting that the release of withdrawals of emergency aid works based on a different logic.

The dates are after the deposits in the account, in order to avoid agglomerations. This Wednesday (11/17), the 7th installment of emergency aid can already be withdrawn by those born in October.

Emphasizing that the “general public” of the program is composed of those linked to the CadÚnico and citizens who were already enrolled in emergency aid, since they received the benefit in December 2020. Even because the government did not release new enrollments in this year of 2021.

follow the calendar complete with the release dates of the withdrawals of the 7th and last installment: