Caixa starts payment of Brazil Aid this Wednesday; see who receives

About 14.5 million families will start receiving this Wednesday (17th) the first installment of the Brazil Aid. The dates will follow the model of the family allowance, which paid beneficiaries in the last ten business days of the month, based on the final digit of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

With an average value of R$ 217.18 this month, the November installment will start to be paid on this Wednesday for NIS beneficiaries ending 1 and will end on the 30th for NIS beneficiaries ending 0. As with Bolsa Família and in emergency aid, payment will be made by the Federal Savings Bank. The government is working for the program to reach 17 million families in the coming months.

Those receiving Bolsa Família will not need to go to the Social Assistance Reference Centers (Cras) to re-register. Auxílio Brasil will use the same database as the old social program. Only in cases where the user needs to update information, such as changes in the family and the responsible person’s documentation for less than two years, it will be necessary to look for Cras to update the data.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about the payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments in two applications: the new Auxílio Brasil application, developed for the social program and the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts .

Art Help Brasil Caixa – Art / Brazil Agency

The new social program will have three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary finds a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions.

Families with income can receive Brazil Aid per capita of up to R$ 100, considered to be in extreme poverty, and those with income per capita of up to R$ 200, considered to be in poverty. In Bolsa Família, the values ​​of the extreme poverty and poverty lines were, respectively, R$89 and R$178 per person.

THE Brazil Agency prepared a guide to questions and answers about Auxílio Brasil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria for joining the social program, the nine different types of benefits and what happened to Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which ran until October.

