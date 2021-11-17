‘Called me garbage’ · TV News

Aline Mineiro woke up ready to leave Dayane Mello for good in A Fazenda 13. In a conversation with Rico Melquiades and Marina Ferrari this Wednesday morning (17), the ex-panicat said it took a while, but she woke up. “Called me garbage,” he recalled.

The trio were in the tree house commenting on the model’s changing alliances. Marina stated that MC Gui changed a lot of behavior after approaching Dayane and became a more arrogant person.

The woman from Alagoas also said that the former Big Brother Italia participant manipulated the boys to turn against her.

“They don’t look me in the face anymore,” she complained, referring to Dynho Alves and Gui Araujo. “And then they still think it’s bad to receive my vote,” he added. “She’s a canine snake,” snapped Rico, agreeing with his fellow countrywoman.

“And it took me a month to wake up from this person? She spent two months calling me garbage, you’re welcome,” recalled Aline. “Manipulating people like this makes it easy to reach the top 4”, he added, referring to Dayane’s participation in Grande Fratello.

