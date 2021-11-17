Camilo secures a competition for 7 public agencies in Ceará by the end of 2022

During a live broadcast on social networks, the state governor, Camilo Santana (PT), guaranteed the realization of new public tenders until the end of his term. The manager also points out that part of the new competitions will be announced later this year, including one next week, and that others will be officially announced in January 2022.

In all, the governor has pledged to carry out selections for seven public agencies in Ceará. The information was revealed by Camilo after being questioned by an internet user about holding new public tenders.

Camilo also points out that one of the main public notices, in relation to the number of vacancies, will refer to a public contest related to the area of ​​education. The intention will be to allocate new professors to the three state universities.

Thus, the State University of Vale do Acaraú (UVA), Regional University of Cariri (URCA) and also the State University of Ceará (UECE), in which students recently denounced the lack of professors, will receive new professors and also administrative technicians.

No further details were revealed about the number of vacancies or salary for this or other new public examinations to be held in Ceará. Despite this, the governor also emphasizes that the state will also hold a competition for three technical administration folders for the Ceará public sector.

These are: the State Superintendence for the Environment (Semace), the Secretariat for Social Protection, Justice, Citizenship, Women and Human Rights (SPS) and the Secretariat for Agrarian Development (SDa).

In addition, the Attorney General’s Office will also have a public selection to be held by the end of 2022, as revealed by Camilo.

“Those who are interested and willing to be public servants in the state should start preparing and studying, because we will have many vacancies soon”, highlights the governor. He points out that he expected to have formally announced some notices this afternoon, 16, but there was a delay in consolidating the selection rules and the number of vacancies.

Camilo also points out that some competitions were blocked due to the lack of vacancies resulting from the retirement, dismissal or promotion of public servants in relation to 2021.

