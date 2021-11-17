Can longest lunar eclipse of the century be seen in ES? Understand

The night of this Friday (19) will reserve a great attraction for astronomy lovers. A lunar eclipse, considered the longest in the century, will be a treat for those who like to observe the phenomena of the sky. But will the event be visible in the Holy Spirit?

According to Marcelo De Cicco, an astronomer at the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), it will be more favorable to observe the lunar eclipse in the countries of the Northern Hemisphere. The phenomenon can also be seen in Brazil, however, the most privileged will be residents of the North and Northeast regions. In Espírito Santo, he explained that it will be possible to partially monitor around 4:20 am on Friday.

“The eclipse is when the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun, and the Earth’s shadow hits the Moon. It’s an eclipse that occurs with a certain frequency. It will be little seen in Brazil, it won’t have good visibility, it’s more to the Northern Hemisphere. It will be seen at the end, when the Moon is already setting”, he said.

According to Marcelo De Cicco, it is a longer eclipse because, in this case, the Earth’s shadow will take longer to cross the Moon. According to the astronomer, the event will not have as much relevance in terms of research, but it is a opportunity for amateur astronomy lovers.

“It’s a phenomenon that has occurred for thousands of years by a certain inclination of the Moon’s orbit that allows it to happen. It’s going to be very long, it’s going to last longer because the Earth’s shadow will last longer across the Moon. It’s more for the interest in amateur astronomy,” he added.

Lunar eclipse that will happen this Friday (19) can only be seen partially in ES. Credit: Disclosure | Nasa

FAVORABLE WEATHER

For those interested in seeing part of the phenomenon, time will contribute. According to Hugo Ramos, meteorologist at the Espírito Santo Research, Technical Assistance and Rural Extension Institute (Incaper), the forecast is for open weather for almost all of Espírito Santo on Friday.

“Initial trends indicate that we will have more open weather. We will still have instability this week, but on Friday, the expectation is to have more open weather with a forecast of rain showers only in the south of the state. people from the South Coast would be a little harmed,” he informed.

ECLIPSE PROVES THAT THE EARTH IS ROUND

In addition to the beauty of the phenomenon itself, the lunar eclipse is also of considerable astronomical importance. Marcelo De Cicco explained that the shape of the shadow projected on the Moon ensures that planet Earth is round. According to him, if it were flat, the shadow would be different.

“Looking at the lunar eclipse, you can conclude that the Earth is round. If not, with the Earth’s shadow, you would see part of a rectangle projected and what you see is a circumference over the Moon,” he reported.