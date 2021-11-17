Carille loses opportunity not to improvise and “fits” Pará in Santos’ team

Coach Fábio Carille will promote changes in Santos for the match against Chapecoense this Wednesday, at 19:00 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe must have right-back Pará improvised as a defender in the suspended Kaiky’s vacancy. Another move is Camacho’s return to midfield, with Marcos Guilherme on the left wing in place of the injured Lucas Braga.

Carille would have the opportunity not to improvise and scale each one in their position, but opted to “fit” leader Pará, Madson’s reserve, on the right side of defense, in addition to keeping Marquinhos, now as a left wing, to continue with Felipe Jonathan in the middle. As Santos has had a 3-5-2 scheme and Pará is not doing well in attack, the 35-year-old has lost ground in his original role.

The technical committee believes that Pará’s presence can improve the ball’s output in defense. Robson and Wagner Mulch were the most obvious choices.

The likely lineup is: João Paulo, Pará, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marino and Diego Tardelli.

Peixe starts the round in 12th place, with 39 points, and needs to beat the lantern and already relegated Chape to be closer to remaining in the Serie A of Brasileirão.

