Carmelo Anthony spares no one after the Lakers defeat

The Lakers suffered a loss, this time to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night in Los Angeles, putting down all the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

You can say that Anthony Davis’s expulsion had something to do with it, but the player left the court when the Bulls had already led by 20 points. Davis wouldn’t make much of a difference right now.

After the match, Carmelo Anthony made his comments about the result, claiming that the team needs to have a better performance in the 3-point line if they want to win.

“I don’t think you’re going to beat anybody shooting 6 of 32 out of three like in today’s game. We can talk about all the things that happened tonight, but when you have 6 out of 32 out of three, you’re not going to beat anyone. ..So there’s no excuse for losing, we only hit 18% tonight out of three. If we’d had a better shot at shooting, the game could have changed. But it was one of those nights. I don’t know what else to say about it, you just can’t beat a team when you have that advantage.”

Melo missed any of his four three-point shots in the game and scored the first game in which he doesn’t shoot long-range for the Lakers in Los Angeles. Of the team’s six hits, Talen Horton-Tucker was responsible for four of them.

Even though the referees seem to have made a mistake in sending Davis out, the team has not shown its best form, which has been a variable this season so far, squandering a big chance to stand out by defeating one of the best teams in the league this season. .

With the defeat, the Lakers maintain the 7th position in the Western Conference, but this is far below the team’s expectations this season. Frank Vogel must work magic to make this team competitive, while LeBron James remains outside.

