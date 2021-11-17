Cashier starts Brazil Aid payments this Wednesday

posted on 11/17/2021 06:00



During the payment of emergency aid at the beginning of the year, queues were registered at the branches – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Auxílio Brasil, a new income transfer program of the federal government, begins to be paid today to around 14.6 million families. In this first phase, which runs until December, the installments of the new program will have an average value of R$ 224.41 and are only available to those who were already beneficiaries of Bolsa Família. The government hopes to include another 2.5 million families by the end of the year, totaling more than 17 million, but it still depends on the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, which must face difficulties in the Senate.

The PEC is also necessary for the government to be able to pay the installments in the amount of R$ 400, as promised. For now, what changes for Bolsa Família beneficiaries is just the name of the program and the installments, which are about 18% higher than the average amount that was paid before, of R$190. Emergency without Bolsa Família and are in the Cadastro Único, they will be on the waiting list.

Anyone who is not in CadÚnico must go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to be included in the database, which does not guarantee that the registered person will receive the amounts. The Ministry of Citizenship will be responsible for the procedures related to the analysis of registration, with Dataprev. Caixa Econômica Federal will make the payments.

According to the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, the CEF will only receive the payment data, just like what happened with the Emergency Aid. “We receive every month the base of the people who will receive the benefits. We have already received the Auxílio Brasil and tomorrow (today) the payment usually starts”, he said, in a press conference broadcast yesterday.

He also revealed that the Caixa Tem application, which works as a kind of savings account for government benefits, will now show users the value of the Auxílio Brasil installments to be received. “We have something new within the Caixa Tem channel — which is the largest digital banking operation in Brazil. It is now possible to consult the benefit and the installments. This is very important. That is, all beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil can, through Caixa There is, to consult the benefits, the installments. This is a novelty, we didn’t have it before for Emergency Aid,” said Guimarães.

The other functions of the application, payment of bank slips and bills, transfer of values, purchases with a virtual debit card and QR Code and withdrawal without a card are maintained. Beneficiaries will also be able to use the Auxílio Brasil application, which is already available for Android. Until yesterday, the number of downloads exceeded 10 million on the platform. Through the new app, it is possible to consult the benefit and the installments, see messages about the benefit, payment schedule and other information about the program.

The president of Caixa also revealed that the bank’s branches will return to normal opening hours from next week. “We will return on the 23rd, Tuesday, to normal time. Until now we were opening at 8:00 am. Last year, Caixa opened 22 Saturdays. Right now, we are returning to normal, opening at 10:00 am,” he said.

distrust

The replacement of Bolsa Família by Auxílio Brasil is fraught with political and economic distrust, as the government tries to juggle to fund the new program. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) promised to pay a minimum amount of R$ 400 to beneficiaries, seeking greater electoral approval for 2022. Precatory.

If the proposal is approved in time, the idea is to pay the R$ 400 starting in December and, in the case of those who started receiving the benefit in November, make new deposits in order to complete the promised amount. The difference would therefore be paid retroactively.

*Interns under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo

Uncertainty and criticism

The new transfer program comes to replace Bolsa Família, which, for 18 years, was the main tool to eradicate extreme poverty in the country. But there are concerns, especially regarding the durability of the program, which is unable to maintain itself permanently. This, together with the serious financial crisis and the government’s unfulfilled promise to pay at least R$400 to the beneficiaries, increases the insecurity of families.

According to Camila Potyara, PhD in Social Policy and professor at the Department of Social Assistance at the University of Brasília (UnB), social assistance benefits should be divided into two axes, as provided for in the Unified Social Assistance System: Basic Social Protection, which addresses situations of vulnerability and social risk; and Special Social Protection, aimed at rebuilding links with society.

“Social protection is essential to guarantee minimum standards of dignified quality of life. It is not only good for its beneficiaries, it is a collective good. It is good for society as a whole and tries to guarantee citizenship, participation, democracy and survival “, he cast.

Potyara believes that Auxílio Brasil is not enough to serve people in need, as cash transfer programs — targeted and conditional — do not significantly reduce poverty or social inequality. In addition, she is concerned about the uncertainties surrounding the program. “Its creation is quite disorganized. There are no guarantees that it will extend beyond 2022.”

Economist at the State University of Campinas Felipe Queiroz considers Auxílio Brasil an “electoral measure”. He defends the importance of state income transfer programs, which complement the federal government’s benefits.

“It is essential that there is a policy coordinated with the states to fight extreme poverty, illiteracy, child malnutrition, and basic health care.”