Cats track our presence just using their ears, study suggests

Cats have sensitive ears with more than 20 muscles, capable of moving in all directions. But they’re not just good listeners. Researchers at Kyoto University in Japan have found that cats can track the presence of humans using only auditory cues.

This may sound trite, but it indicates a previously unidentified cognitive ability in pussies called “sociospatial cognition”: the ability to mentally visualize where others are through auditory input. Previous studies have indicated that cats are great when it comes to cognitive processing of sounds. But it was not yet clear whether they were capable of producing this kind of mind map.



Fifty cats participated in the study, published in the magazine PLoS ONE, and the experiments took place in the houses and cafes where they lived. The researchers left the animals alone in a room, next to a loudspeaker. Outside, another speaker.

Initially (in the so-called habituation phase), each cat listened to a recording of its owner’s voice five times from the closest speaker inside the room. Then (in the test phase), one of the two loudspeakers would play the voice of the owner or a stranger calling the cat by name.

Continues after advertising

The researchers then analyzed the kittens’ reactions. When the owner’s voice was played over the speaker outside the room, for example, they were surprised: it was as if the owners had teleported to a new and unexpected place. These results, the scientists say, suggest that kittens maintain a mental representation of their owner and map their location by voice.

essential skill



Mentally representing the whereabouts of other living things (such as potential prey) is particularly important for conditions of poor visibility – which suits cats, who have twilight habits and are hunters by nature.

“Mentally representing the outside world and flexibly manipulating these representations is an important feature of complex thinking and a fundamental aspect of cognition,” the researchers wrote.



The ability to imagine the location of things not visible is present in humans from the earliest stages of development. In addition to us, other primates (such as chimpanzees and bonobos), bears and dogs have already been tested positively for some level of this ability.

However, tests are usually based around visual information. So far only vervet monkeys, meerkats and birds of the species Phoeniculus purpureus had shown the ability to mentally track other beings from auditory cues. With the new study, cats could be a new addition to that list.