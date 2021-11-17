CBF prepares representation against VAR referee, after Otamendi’s elbow in Raphinha | Brazilian Team

Conmebol usually publishes the audios and videos of the bids on the day after the match. But after Tite’s protest at the press conference, the team’s management is preparing a representation against Uruguay’s Esteban Ostojich. He was responsible for the VAR in the San Juan Duel. The referee of the match was Andres Cunha, who received praise from the coach of the Brazilian team.

1 of 1 Referee Esteban Ostojich in action at Palmeiras v River Plate: he was responsible for the VAR in the Argentina-Brazil match — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras Referee Esteban Ostojich in action at Palmeiras v River Plate: he was responsible for the VAR in the match between Argentina and Brazil — Photo: Cesar GrecoPalmeiras

The coordinator of the main men’s team, Juninho Paulista, has already asked the acting president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodriguezs, and vice-president Gustavo Feijó, who accompanies the team, to remove the referee from matches in Brazil.

Interestingly, he was involved in two other decisive matches involving the two teams. With reasons for complaints on each side, in recent duels. In the final of the Copa America 2021, Ostojich whistled and, for many, held up the match with many fouls in the match that ended 1-0 for Argentina – goal scored by Di María.

In 2019, in the semifinals of Copa América in Mineirão, he whistled and provoked the anger of the Argentines and, mainly, of Messi. They complained about a penalty in Aguero and, in Brazil’s second goal – scored by Roberto Firmino -, they asked for a foul by Arthur in Otamendi, author of the elbow in this draw in San Juan. In this match, there was a blackout by the VAR, caused by the visit of the President of the Republic of Brazil in the gallery of the stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Coach Tite complained a lot about what he considered a blunder in the bid review by the VAR professionals, headed by the Uruguayan referee.

– It’s simply impossible, I’ll repeat, it’s simply impossible not to see Otamendi’s elbow in Raphinha. Would that determine the result? I do not know. Great game between the two, but it has a component that has to be equal. High-level VAR referee cannot work in this way, it is inconceivable. It’s not the term I meant, I’m saying that because I’m polite – Tite said.