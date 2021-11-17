CBF releases audio of the VAR between América-MG x Grêmio without the conversation on the penalty not given to Elias; understand the reason

Last Monday night, the CBF released a single audio of conversations between referee Flávio de Souza and the VAR during América-MG 3×1 Grêmio, on Saturday, in Belo Horizonte. The move portrayed by the organization on its website is about the analysis of Felipe Azevedo’s goal, early in the match, which made Coelho start ahead of the gauchos.

The images released by the CBF show the lines being drawn until Flávio decides to correct the mistaken initial offside marking – see everything here.

When the game continued 1×0 for the Minas Gerais team in the first half, Grêmio complained vehemently about a possible penalty by goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli on forward Elias, who hits the ball first, touches and then feels the contact – review:

Elias shared the ball with goalkeeper Matheus and the players were asking for a penalty. The judge gave nothing. pic.twitter.com/HT8oxYoFzp — FutebolNews (@realfutebolnews) November 13, 2021

When the CBF informed that it would start disclosing the communication between the field judge and the VAR, it detailed that it would only disclose “moves in which the referee goes to the review booth or when there is a factual review with a change in the field decision”. Therefore, the bid involving Elias didn’t even have the conversation disclosed, since the VAR showed that it agreed with the field’s decision not to give maximum penalty. Check out CBF’s official explanation for cases like Elias’: “It is necessary to emphasize that the images and audios of the reviews carried out by the VAR will be disclosed, in full, that is, bids in which the referee goes to the review booth or when there is a factual review with a change in the field decision. In addition to these, during a match, the team in the VAR’s operating room performs dozens of checks, most of them silently (without needing to communicate the field referee). For the sake of objectivity, therefore, only the revisions will be made available”.