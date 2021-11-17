CBF will ask FIFA to punish Otamendi for elbowing Raphinha in the derby – 11/17/2021

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) decided to make a representation to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to ask Argentine defender Otamendi to be punished, who yesterday (16) elbowed Brazilian forward Raphinha in the mouth in a bid in the 33rd minute of the first half of the tie in 0-0 at the Bicentenary Stadium in San Juan.

The information was initially published by “ge.globo”. second heard the UOL Sport, the idea is to present the case to FIFA as aggression, since the move would have been intentional and not related to the ball dispute.

CBF’s legal department also intends to make another representation, but at the administrative level, so that the Uruguayan referee Esteban Ostojich, responsible for the VAR in the derby, no longer plays in the Brazilian national team’s matches, in any role. Today (17), Conmebol announced the suspension of Ostojich and also the field referee Andrés Cunha. According to the organization, they were “serious and manifest errors in the exercise of their functions in the development of the match”. The suspension is for an indefinite period.

Cunha was scheduled to lead the video refereeing at Athletico-PR x Red Bull Bragantino for the Copa Sudamericana final next Saturday (20), in Montevideo, but was replaced by Leodan Gonzalez.

In the bid in question for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, Raphinha received the ball from the right almost on the end line and dribbled Acuña, but lost possession in the sequence to Otamendi. In an attempt to recover, the Brazilian received a violent elbow in the mouth given by the Argentine – he bled at the time. The bid was reviewed by video arbitration, but nothing was marked and Andrés Cunha was also not called to the VAR’s booth.

VAR RAPHINHA X OTAMENDI: video referee saw a yellow card bid

At the checkpoint, Ostojich considered that the blow was of “medium intensity” and deserved a yellow card. Cunha did not see the existence of the elbow, as did his assistant, Richard Trinidad, and the game continued.

The coach of the Brazilian team Tite was revolted with the bid in a post-match press conference:

I’ll talk about what I said in the locker room for arbitration. Cunha is an extraordinary referee, technical quality, very high perceptions, monitoring, disciplinary aspect. But arbitration requires a work team and for those who are in the VAR it is simply impossible not to see Otamendi’s elbow in Raphinha. Who wants to have exemption in the analysis, it is very clear, I’m not talking about game results. Is this determinant in game result? I don’t know (…) A high-level VAR referee cannot work that way, this is inconceivable. It’s inconceivable. And I say less, that’s not the term I wanted to say, I’m talking because I’m polite.”

Otamendi, the defender who elbowed Raphinha, mocked the move on social media. The Argentine channel “TyC Sports” posted an Instagram post mentioning the move and asking “did we escape (the red card) or was it nothing?”. Otamendi was the one who showed up in the post and commented “every ball”, which in free translation would be “was in the ball” or “only in the ball”.

Read the arbitration dialog about the bid:

AVAR: “Watch your face.”

ASSISTANT: “Touch the leg, for me there is no blow. Come, just in case.”

AVAR: “Watch your face.”

ASSISTANT: “I don’t see coup.”

VAR: “With the forearm, in the face. Give it to me at normal speed, I want to see the intensity.”

VAR: “It’s with the forearm. Was it at least lacking?”

AVAR: “Not.”

VAR: “I consider that here, the blow is with the forearm in the face, with medium intensity. Yes, in the face.”

VAR: “That seems to me to be a lack of yellow card, I don’t consider it a red card. Do we agree?”

AVAR: “We are in agreement.”

VAR: “Andrés, full check. Improper use of arms to the limit. And it’s outside the area.”

VAR: “Give me 10 more seconds, please. Come back.”

AVAR: “Wait, don’t start again, wait.”

VAR: “Let’s confirm. Out, the blow is out. Come on, go.”