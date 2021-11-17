CCJ of the Chamber approves a project that extends the payroll exemption until 2023; text goes to the Senate | Policy

The Constitution and Justice Committee of the Chamber of Deputies (CCJ) approved this Wednesday (17) the bill that extends until 2023 the exemption from the payroll of companies from the 17 sectors of the economy that employ the most in the country.

The text was voted on as terminative and there was no appeal for analysis in plenary. With that, the proposal goes straight to the Senate.

The exemption is expected to end this year, and the original proposal provided for an extension until 2026. However, the proposal’s rapporteur, Marcelo Freitas (PSL-MG), and the government reached an agreement to extend the measure until 2023 (read details below).

Payroll exemption allows companies to replace the social security contribution, of 20% on employees’ salaries, for a rate on gross revenue, which varies from 1% to 4.5%.

Among the 17 sectors of the economy that can adhere to this model are: textile industry; shoes; machines and equipment; animal protein; construction; Communication; and road transport.

Representatives of sectors of the economy that employ the most went to Planalto to ask for the renewal of the payroll tax

The exemption would end in 2020 and, by decision of the National Congress, it was extended until the end of this year.

Marcelo Freitas presented a favorable opinion to the extension until 2026, as foreseen in the original project. Last week, however, President Jair Bolsonaro said the measure will be extended until 2023.

According to the rapporteur, there was an agreement with the economic team to vote on the original text in the CCJ, since an eventual change in the content could not be made in the commission, responsible for analyzing only the constitutionality of the proposals.

The commitment, according to Freitas, was to change the wording in the Senate, reducing the term of the measure to 2023. However, an order by the acting president of the Chamber, Deputy André de Paula (PSD-PE), published this Tuesday (16), allowed the analysis of merit by the CCJ.

With that, the rapporteur presented a supplementary vote, amending the report and providing for the extension of the exemption until the end of 2023.

“Yesterday [terça-feira], at the end of the night, including with the participation of the Presidency of this house, with the government leader and with the government, we built an agreement in the sense that instead of making this extension until 2026, we could do it until December 2023 with the government’s commitment to not having any possibility of veto,” he stated.

Freitas explained that he did not include new sectors beyond the 17 foreseen due to the budgetary impact, but defended that, by the end of the new term, Congress finds a solution for the permanent exemption from the companies’ payroll.

In complementing the vote, the rapporteur, in addition to reducing the extension from 2026 to 2023, included a provision to attribute to the Executive Power an act that will define mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the impact of the payroll exemption on the maintenance of jobs in companies.

Ana Flor: Bolsonaro’s announcement about payroll tax exemption was ‘made for electoral reasons’

Author of the proposal, deputy Efraim Filho (DEM-PB) stated that the text is a “win-win” project and that it has the support of the productive sector and workers.

“It is not just a government solution, it is a solution for the State, for the nation. The biggest challenge for Brazil is to preserve jobs and generate new opportunities,” said the deputy.

“It’s a win-win project. A project that has support from the productive sector, from entrepreneurs, who value those who produce in Brazil, reduces the tax burden, reduces taxes,” he added.

In a statement, the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front said that the decision taken by the Chamber shows leadership and sensitivity, in addition to being essential to give breath to companies in the post-pandemic period.

“The FPE will continue to act in favor of the bill during its processing in the Senate, as well as support the necessary evolution of the structural debate on tax exemptions in the National Congress in a plural, in-depth and transparent manner”, stated Federal Deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP) , general coordinator of the Front.