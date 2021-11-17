Central Bank discards stagflation scenario for the Brazilian economy, says director | finance

THE Director of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management at the Central Bank (BC), Fernanda Guardado , stated this Tuesday (16) that the monetary authority does not work with a stagflation scenario for the Brazilian economy. She said that “many people” are forecasting a recession for next year, based on recent scenario reviews.

“We have a lot of difficulty seeing these numbers”, he said in a virtual event about Brazil and the international post-pandemic situation, promoted by Association of Banks in the State of Rio de Janeiro (Aberj). “We do not work with a stagflation scenario.”

In the case of Brazil, she highlighted that some sectors “will be growth pillars” in 2022, such as agriculture and services

“In the world I think this (stagflation) is even less true”, he said, stating that “all projections for next year are for robust growth”, even though there are concerns about the Chinese economy and the “half coordinated phase of withdrawal [global] of stimuli”.

“All these ingredients bring greater uncertainty for next year, but I think it is a year of slowdown, not recession,” he said.

According to Fernanda, the monetary authority “works with the disinflation process in 2022”, caused by “a recovery in the output gap (measure of idleness in the economy) which tends to be a little slower”.

The director highlighted that service inflation is the “most inertial” and the one that “most responds to economic cycles”. In the first moment of the pandemic, the sector’s inflation “dipped down”. This year, as the economy reopened and vaccination advanced, there was also a “certain compensation” in prices in the sector. “We were hoping for this realignment at BC,” he said.

She highlighted that, in the last 12 months, inflation in services “is close to 3%”. The sector’s underlying inflation, which is a measure more sensitive to interest rates and economic activity, “is above 4%, around 4.5%”.

“It’s close to the level of 2016 and 2017, a little above our target, but far from what we’ve seen in other openings,” he said.

According to the director, “all these pressures have translated into adjustment of expectations” for inflation both in the BC and in the market for this year and next year. She recalled, for example, that market expectations measured by the Focus Bulletin have been readjusted “consistently upwards”.

Fernanda also highlighted that the monetary authority continues working to meet the inflation targets. The statement was made after questioning what monetary policy can do to fight inflation in a scenario where major reforms are not forthcoming, but with an anticipated electoral climate and price pressures.

“What monetary policy can do is what we are doing, is reacting. We have a goal, we have a mandate, we have independence,” he said. “We take our mission very seriously.”

Fernanda reinforced that the BC is acting to combat secondary inflation shocks and that it is “acting in the way we believe is correct”.

In the 12-month accumulated until October, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 10.67%, as released last week by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Currently, to conduct the Selic, BC targets the years 2022 and 2023 with equal weights, for which the inflation targets are 3.5% and 3.25%, respectively. In both cases, there is a tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points.

At the last meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) it raised the Selic from 6.25% per year to 7.75% per year and stated that it “anticipates” a new increase of 1.5 points for the last meeting in 2021, in December. He also said that he considers “it is appropriate that the cycle of monetary tightening”, with new highs in the Selic, “advances further into contractionary territory”.

The director also pointed out that the shift from consumption from services to goods “will be a bit of the narrative of inflationary pressures that we observe” globally in 2021.

She noted that globally there is “an already evident imbalance” between demand and supply for goods. “Any disruption that would be well accommodated [sem esse desequilíbrio] ends up having even greater impacts.”

According to her, it is already possible to observe “some slowdown in the pace of industrial activity in the world”, while services “continue to recover”, reflecting the opening of countries and the advance of vaccination.

“Brazil is among those countries” in which there is recovery of services, he said.