CEO of the medical company contracted for the Astroworld festival tells details of the tragedy at the Travis Scott concert

The CEO of the medical company hired by Astroworld detailed the tragic events of November 5th.

After a week and a half since 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed against rapper Rode and other festival organizers, including Live Nation. Scott, Live Nation, festival security and festival medical staff have come under heavy criticism for their roles in the tragic events that took place on November 5th. Reports of incompetence for multiple purposes have surfaced, and everyone wants to know in detail what actually happened in Astroworld.

On Monday (November 15), the CEO of ParaDocs, a medical firm hired by Astroworld, spoke to reporters and tried to “bring things out” about the 70 people he said tried to save lives across Houston’s NRG Park.

Explaining that his team had faced the “impossible feat” of treating 11 simultaneous cases of cardiac arrest, Alex Pollak said doctors kept running into the crowd to try and save the rapper’s fans at the show and that the real challenge was taking the people who needed medical assistance, away from the crowd. Pollak said his team, which includes former Army combat medics, was adequately prepared to save lives, but the growing crowd prevented them from transporting patients to safety.

“We never came close to running out of equipment and supplies. We could have treated at least twice as many patients,” Pollak told reporters. “We never expected in our lives to encounter a situation like this. It was absolutely horrible.”

Pollak, who was working on the show and that the ParaDocs team used radios provided by the event organizers. The drop in communication was just one of the many things that went wrong that Friday night, when spectators were crushed, trampled and struggled for breath as the crowd climbed onto an open-air stage as the rapper and headliner travis scott started to perform. A total of 10 people died as a result of the chaotic show.

Pollak said the Paradocs did not have the ability to interrupt the show, but believes the show should have been stopped sooner. He said that interrupting him abruptly at that moment could have caused riots and made the situation worse. He also said he cannot speculate on what could have been done to avoid the situation.

He revealed that the default ratio at these types of events is one doctor for every thousand people, and they had staff and resources forecasting 70,000 people, when actual attendance at the show was estimated to be around 50,000.