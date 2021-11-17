Chamber approves MP base text that recreates Ministry of Labor

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (16) the basic text of the provisional measure that recreates the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. At this time, lawmakers are analyzing devices that can still change the text of the proposal.

Created in 1930, the Ministry of Labor had been incorporated into the Ministry of Economy, created by President Jair Bolsonaro at the beginning of his term. The measure that recreates the folder has been in effect since it was edited by President Jair Bolsonaro, in July.

For the measure’s rapporteur, Deputy José Nelto (Podemos-GO), the extinction of the portfolio caused problems in the management of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

“When an accident happens, the sick pay also takes six months, up to a year and a half, in Minister Paulo Guedes’ new INSS. There are no people to work at the INSS! And with the pandemic it got even worse”, said Nelto. “It was regrettable when the government ended the Ministry of Labor and Social Security! Today there is a real sacrilege and sacrifice for those who need the INSS in our country”, he stated.

Nelto included in the text the possibility that the minister of ministry, currently headed by Onyx Lorenzoni, can define the hypotheses of replacing the on-site expert examination by remote examination, as well as the conditions and limitations for its realization.

Nelto’s text also includes the Electronic Labor Domicile to allow the Ministry of Labor to notify the employer, by electronic communication, of administrative acts, tax actions, subpoenas and notices in general. The proposal dispenses with the publication in the Official Gazette and the sending of notification by the Post Office.

Tourism

In another device, the approved proposal transfers the Special Secretariat of Culture of the Ministry of Citizenship to the Tourism folder.

