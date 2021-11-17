Chamber approves provisional measure that recreates the Ministry of Labor; text goes to the Senate | Policy

The portfolio was created in 1930, however, during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, the structure was incorporated into the Ministry of Economy. In July 2021, the president decided to carry out a mini-ministerial reform and issued an interim measure establishing the re-creation of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. The current holder is Minister Onyx Lorenzoni.

Bolsonaro edits MP that recreates Ministry of Labor

As it is a provisional measure, the rules provided for in the text began to apply from the publication of the matter in the “Official Gazette” (DOU), which was done in July. But to become law definitively, the measure needs to be approved by Congress.

In addition to recreating the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the text also transfers secretariats from the Ministry of Economy’s structure to the new portfolio, including those for Labor and Welfare and the undersecretary of corporate affairs.

According to the measure, the Board of Trustees of the Employment Guarantee Fund (FGTS), the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (FAT) and the Council of Social Security Resources were also transferred to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions.

The provisional measure also establishes areas of competence of the recreated folder, they are:

welfare;

supplementary pension;

policy and guidelines for the generation of employment and income and support for the worker;

policy and guidelines for the modernization of labor relations;

inspection of work, including port work, and application of sanctions provided for in legal or collective norms;

wage policy;

intermediation of labor, training and professional development;

safety and health at work;

professional regulation; and

union registration.

The rapporteur, Deputy Zé Nelto (PODE-GO), also included a device to create the Electronic Work Home. The objective is to allow, through this tool, the employer to be notified of administrative acts, tax actions, subpoenas and other notices. In addition, you can receive electronic documentation required in tax proceedings or in the presentation of defense and appeals during administrative proceedings.

The proposal also changes the structure of the Ministries of Tourism and Citizenship.

The attributions related to the cultural sector, foreseen in the performance of commissions, secretariats and councils, pass from the Citizenship to Tourism portfolio. With that, the latter will have skills such as:

regulation, inspection and encouragement to the formalization, certification and classification of activities, undertakings and equipment of tourist service providers;

national cultural policy;

protection of historical, artistic and cultural heritage;

copyright regulation;

assistance to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply and to the National Institute for Colonization and Agrarian Reform in land regularization actions, to ensure the preservation of the cultural identity of the remnants of quilombo communities;

development and implementation of cultural accessibility policies and actions;

formulation and implementation of policies, programs and actions for the development of the museum sector.