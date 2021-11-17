Check out the 10 cell phones that promise to hit Black Friday 2021 – Technology

The cell phone has become almost a piece of clothing for Brazilians, it is so essential in everyone’s daily life. More than ever, the smartphone market in the country occupies the top positions when we talk about the entire electronics sector, which involves, for example, notebooks, tablets, TVs, games, virtual assistants, cameras and much more.

During Black Friday 2021, the mobile phone sales craze will not be different from last year. Smartphones were in high demand on the same date in 2020 and are one of the big trends this year, especially when it comes to the most famous brands in the world: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and LG.

The cell phone in the daily life of Brazilians: much more than a device

Fact: Brazilians no longer live without a cell phone and are always keeping an eye on the list of best-selling devices on the market to see if it’s worth buying a newer model than the current one. This is because the cell phone is currently capable of making much more than simple calls or connecting us to the internet – it is the fastest way to communicate with the world, whether it is time to request transport, request food, send payments, to buy a product, talk to co-workers or do any other activity related to our daily lives.

Well, the cell phone has become indispensable in people’s lives and, therefore, the possibility of changing the device every year, especially with attractive discounts during Black Friday, is, in fact, quite tempting.

Discover the 10 best-selling cell phone models in Brazil in 2021

If you are looking for a cell phone that combines design, good performance, technology and great value for money, now is the right time to buy yours!

Check out the ranking of the most sold cell phones in Brazil, according to data from the price comparator Zoom collected in May 2021:

1) Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is considered the most cost-effective of its generation. A very thin device (8.3 mm), with excellent performance and advanced iOS, it has a 6.1 inch screen, LTE 4G connection, 512 GB internal memory and 12 megapixel camera.

2) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE is a great phone for those who love photos, as it has a 12 megapixel camera. It has a 6.5 inch screen, LTE 4G connection, multimedia player, video conferencing, bluetooth and 128 GB internal memory with the possibility of expansion.

3) Samsung Galaxy M51

The Galaxy M51 has a 6.7 inch screen, LTE 4G connection, multimedia player, radio, video conferencing, bluetooth and 128 GB internal memory with the possibility of expansion. In addition, the device has a 64 megapixel camera and can record videos in 4K.

4) Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 a darling of the Chinese brand! It has a 6.3-inch screen, LTE 4G connection, multimedia player, radio, video conferencing, bluetooth and internal memory of 64 GB with the possibility of expansion. In addition, it also has a 48 megapixel camera and can record videos in 4K.

5) Samsung Galaxy A11

The Galaxy A11 has a 6.4-inch screen, UMTS network connection and good internal memory of 64 GB with the possibility of expansion. The highlights are the 13 megapixel camera and the possibility of recording videos in Full HD.

6) Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

With a 6.7-inch screen, the Galaxy S20 Plus has a LTE 4G connection, a multimedia player, video conferencing, bluetooth and 128 GB internal memory with the possibility of expansion. The device also has a 12 megapixel camera and still records videos in 8K.

7) Samsung Galaxy A01 Core

The Galaxy A01 Core is ideal for those who don’t have many requirements, but who don’t do without quality. With a 5.3-inch screen, the device has a multimedia player, video conferencing, bluetooth, UMTS network connection and 32 GB internal memory with the possibility of expansion. In addition, it has an 8 megapixel camera and can record videos in Full HD.

8) Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

The Poco X3 NFC has a 6.67 inch screen, LTE 4G connection, 64 megapixel camera and can even record videos in 4K. Quite a cell phone!

9) Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53 inch screen, LTE 4G connection, multimedia player, radio, video conferencing, bluetooth, 48 megapixel camera and high definition (Full HD) image.

10) Apple iPhone XR

iPhone XR is an advanced iOS smartphone with a 6.1 inch screen, LTE 4G connection and 12 megapixel camera, which allows you to record video in 4K.

iPhone and Samsung remain the best-selling brands

It has for no other: according to data collected by the company Strategy Analytics in the first half of 2021, Samsung is in first place in the ranking of global sales, with 77 million units sold worldwide. Then comes the beloved Apple, with 57 million units sold. In third place is the Chinese Xiaomi, with 49 million units sold.

Black Friday 2021 promises good mobile deals

The public’s expectations are high and the offers are already meeting the demand!

Large retail stores are already getting ready for Black Friday Brasil 2021 and some of them are already guaranteeing special offers on cell phones. This means that, even though there are still a few days to go, which is November 26th, it is already possible to find some good deals on cell phones out there.

So how about starting your search? Now is the right time! So, check out what are the most popular smartphones on Black Friday and enjoy shopping!