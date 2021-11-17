Check out the disease bulletin in Brusque updated this Tuesday

With the record of 23 new cases of Covid-19 this Tuesday, 16, the city of Brusque has a total of 30,095 people who have had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the data, from the epidemiological bulletin, released by the Health Surveillance Board, of the total cases, 29,657 are considered recovered. There are 114 active cases and 18 under investigation.

Nine people are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and, in the ward, four patients. The city already accounts for 324 losses from the disease.

Regarding vaccines, 197,582 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 103,635. And those fully immunized add up to 86,207.

guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center, which works from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 2 pm, at Arena Brusque.

At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

