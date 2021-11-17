Check out the new Xbox 360-inspired Xbox Series X|S dynamic theme

The new dynamic theme is now available!

Through his official Twitter, our dear Major Nelson revealed that Xbox is launching a new dynamic theme for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S inspired by the Xbox 360.

According to Major Nelson, the new Xbox Series X|S dynamic theme is now available to all users of the platform. Nelson also commented that the theme is available on Xbox one, however it is not dynamic, but a static image. Check out the new dynamic theme:

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Owners: today we added a new “Xbox 360” background. It’s animated on Xbox Series X|S. And no.

We’re not bringing the blades back as well.

But this is the next best thing. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fPun06jwd4 — Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) November 16, 2021

