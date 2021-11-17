Check out the nominees for The Game Awards 2021

On the afternoon of Tuesday (16), the presenter Geoff Keighley revealed the full list of awards nominees for the The Game Awards 2021, an event that awards the best games of the year.

Shot in front, deathloop appears as the game with the most nominations, with nine categories in all.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart appears in second with six appearances, while third place is a tie between It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2 and Resident Evil Village with five nominations each. Everyone is facing off in the Game of the Year category.

It is worth remembering that, for the third consecutive year, the NerdBunker was part of the jury that helped to assemble the nominations for the event!

You can check the complete list below:

Game of the Year

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

best direction

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • return
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

best narrative

  • deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

best soundtrack

  • cyberpunk 2077
  • deathloop
  • Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139
  • MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
  • The Artful Escape

Best Sound Design

  • deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil Village
  • return

Best Act

  • Erika Mori, Life is Strange
  • Giancarlo Esposito, Far Cry 6
  • Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
  • Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
  • Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • boyfriend dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Best “Continuous” Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Independent Game

  • 12 Minutes
  • death’s door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • inscription
  • loop hero

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

Better Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

  • hitman 3
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo 2
  • resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • return

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

best RPG

  • cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

best fighting game

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokemon
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • Warioware: Get it Together!

Best Strategy Game

  • Age of Empires V
  • Evil Genios 2: World Domination
  • humankind
  • Incryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • Knockout City
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Best Independent Game Premiere

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • sable
  • Valheim

Most awaited game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Forbidden West horizon
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • starfield

Best Content Creator

  • dream
  • Fuslie
  • gauls
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best Sports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • CS:GO
  • DOTA2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best Sports Player

  • Chris “Sim” Lehr
  • Heo “ShowMaker” Su
  • Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev
  • Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Sports Team

  • atlanta do
  • DWG Kia
  • Natus Vincere
  • sentinels
  • Team Spirit

Best Sports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends World Championship
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
  • Valorant Champios Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Sports Coach

  • Airat “Silent” Gaziev
  • Andrey “Engh” Sholokov
  • Andrii “D1AD3” Horodenskyi
  • James “Crowder” Crowder
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun

After the selection by specialized vehicles, the time has come when voting opens for everyone to choose the winners by means of a popular jury. So don’t forget to vote for your favorites on the official TGA website!

The Game Awards 2021 unveil event takes place on December 9th.