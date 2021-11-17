Check out the results of Quina 5706 and Dupla Sena 2298 this Tuesday (11/16)

posted on 11/16/2021 7:57 PM / updated on 11/16/2021 8:44 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (16/11), five lotteries: Quina’s 5706 contests; 2298 of the Double Seine; 1713 from Timemania, 2373 from Lotofácil and 531 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 600 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 06-09-24-31-74.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 6.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-13-14-15-17-21-24-25.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 08-17-30-31-40-48 in the first draw; 03-19-20-23-33-47 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 800 thousand.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of BRL 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 04-11-15-18-23-26-31. the lucky month is July.

timemania

Due to operational problems, Caixa had not yet received the release for the Timemania draw until 20:43 this Tuesday (16/11). O mail will update with the official results from Caixa’s website throughout the night.

