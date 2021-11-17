Chevrolet S10 Z71: we tested a new version of the pickup on expedition in the Pantanal – 11/17/2021

Positioned between the LT and LTZ versions, the new Z71 version of the Chevrolet S10 arrives to be a more accessible High Country. Still, accessible to a few: the suggested price is R$260,490 – R$19,900 less than the top of the line.

The S10 Z71 has a pretty off-road grip. Its tires are off-road, while most of the line uses mixed ones. Other than that, the changes from LT are aesthetic. As for the engine, it is the 2.8 turbodiesel used in the entire S10 line.

UOL Cars tested the new version for 700 km on an expedition through the south of the Pantanal, on a route near Corumbá (MS), on the border between Brazil and Bolivia. How does the model fare in on and off-road stretches? This is what we will show in the review below.

Equipments Verdict The spirit of adventure is the orientation of the S10, and the savings of almost R$ 20 thousand compared to the High Country, combined with mixed-use tires, can be a good appeal for those who want the pickup. It is common to read on social networks consumers raving about this being an LT version with accessories, which is not entirely incorrect. The accessories adopted, however, are focused on giving a superior off-road capability to the new version. They are not merely illustrative. The model could only be a little better equipped.

the expedition

Departing from Campo Grande, we cross the beautiful Serra do Maracaju, whose highlight is the Morro do Chapéu. To the west begins the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul. It took three hours on the State roads to reach the destination of the expedition, a hotel in Passo do Lontra, in the region of Corumbá.

The hotel that was the base of the expedition is on the road to Parque do Pantanal, the Mato Grosso South equivalent of Transpantaneira, in Mato Grosso. The well-preserved off-road road is full of wooden bridges – the largest of which is known as Ponte do Abobrão.

On the banks, marsh areas with alligators and lakes covered with water lilies. Parque do Pantanal is next to the River Miranda, which flows into the River Paraguay. During the expedition period, however, there were few flooded areas – the most common period of flooding is in the months of January and February.

Even so, in some swamps that surround the road, many alligators rest, mainly visible in the afternoon. To see other animals, the ideal is to visit the Parque do Pantanal early in the morning, after sunrise.

In this case, you will find the famous and beautiful deer, capybara families, the marsh wild boar, called feral pig, anteaters, birds like the tuiuiu (symbol of the region) and the blue macaw and, with a bit of luck, even the dreaded and admired jaguar. Another program to observe the local fauna is the spotting of alligators in the Miranda River, with the right to a spectacular sunset and early evening navigation.

The lanterns are always looking, in addition to the alligators, for animals that go to drink water on the riverbanks. This is a great opportunity to find a jaguar.

S10 Z71 Design

What sets the Z71 apart from other models are the personalization items. The headlights with LED contours are darkened and the dark grille features the Chevrolet emblem in relief, in addition to the Z71 inscription in silver and red – which are chosen to identify this version. Sideways are the main highlights.

Side stirrups and black steel shroud are tubular in shape. This second item took two years to be developed by Chevrolet, and it is common in rally vehicles and those geared towards adventure, which is the orientation of this version of the pickup. There are even stickers all over the bottom of the side, in silver, red and black.

They are also on the back of the model, which comes standard with a marine hood and is 5.38 meters long. Tires are off-road. This is the only version of the S10 with this component. In the others, including the high-end High Country, they are for mixed use.

Cabin and equipment

Inside, the only difference compared to the LT version is the Z71 sticker on the doors, over a Black Piano detail. From this configuration, the novelty also inherits the equipment level. The media center has a small but touch-sensitive screen. It also brings Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The rear camera has a very sharp image. The instrument panel is analog with a small screen in the center to show information from the on-board computer. There is no button start – you have to insert the key into the ignition core. These solutions are dated but common to most medium pickup trucks.

The car comes with leather seats and the air conditioning has only one temperature zone and is not digital. As for the finish, it is rustic and has a lot of hard plastics on the door, but they are well worked and the pieces fit together well.

Performance

The engine on the S10 Z71 is the same 2.8 four-cylinder turbo as the other diesel versions of the pickup. There are 200 hp of power and 51 mkgf of torque. According to Chevrolet, since the adoption of a new turbine last year, it is possible to make different mappings for the engine, depending on the version.

On the Z71, it’s the same as in High Country, geared towards faster responses. The vehicle has a six-speed automatic transmission. On the single lane roads that took us to the Pantanal, the S10 showed strength to gain speed and overtake the numerous trucks we encountered along the way.

According to the manufacturer, the pickup accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.1 seconds. It lacks stability, as you’d expect in a tall, not-too-wide pickup. However, a steering with a little more weight at high speed would give more safety to the driver.

On land, the S10 is brave. Those traveling in the back seat will inevitably feel the jolts of contact with the off-road floor. But, on the Chevrolet model, they are less intense than on some other models in the segment.

Traction is temporary 4×4, with reduced. The system was efficient in making the S10 firmer on the land of the Parque do Pantanal road. However, there was no severe off-road to test the reduced, or the truck’s ability to cover flooded stretches.