Chilean Senate rejects impeachment of Sebastián Piñera | World

The Chilean Senate rejected, this Tuesday (16), the impeachment of President Sebastián Piñera. The vote took place a week after the Chamber of Deputies approved the opening of the process against the president on suspicion of corruption.
For the impeachment to be approved by the Chilean Senate, he would need to two thirds of the votes of the House – at least 29 of the country’s 43 senators. Until the last update of this article, with 14 votes against and one abstention, it was no longer possible to continue the process.
Chilean President Sebastián Piñera puts on a mask after announcing a state of emergency in the south of the country on Tuesday (12) — Photo: Esteban Felix/AP Photo
This was the second attempt to remove the Chilean president, who took office in March 2018 and who, after the social crisis of 2019, was unable to recover from one of the most difficult periods in 31 years of democracy.
Elections on November 21st
Piñera’s impeachment process ends just days before Chile’s presidential and legislative elections, set for November 21.
An opinion poll, released last week, revealed that 67% of Chileans agreed with the accusation against the conservative president, who is not running in this election.
Left parties, however, have shown good results in polling intentions and may increase their participation in the Chilean congress.
The Chilean president is linked to the sale of a mining company, Dominga, in the Virgin Islands, a tax haven. The case was revealed by reports in Pandora Papers.
The deal took place in 2010, when Piñera was in his first term as president.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to determine whether there was a payment of bribes and tax violations in the transaction.