Chilean Senate rejects impeachment proposal against Sebastian Piñera

The Chilean Senate voted on Tuesday (16) against the removal of President Sebastian Piñera from office, ending an impeachment process that had passed a vote in the Chamber of Deputies last week for alleged irregularities in the sale of a mining company.

The Senate vote fell short of the two-thirds majority — 29 of 43 senators — needed to unseat Piñera, who is expected to step down in March of next year.

Although the vote has yet been officially concluded, the number of votes against has already made approval impossible.

Piñera is questioned by revelations from the journalistic investigation Pandora Papers, of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which reveals transactions in tax havens involving global political and business figures.

Among them are documents that appear to outline an agreement regarding the 2010 sale of the Dominga mine, a comprehensive copper and iron project in Chile. At the time, Piñera, a billionaire businessman, was in the opening year of his first presidential term.

Chileans will vote in the presidential elections this Sunday (21), in which Sebastián Piñera cannot run.