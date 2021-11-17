Chilean Senate rejects impeachment proposal against Sebastian Piñera

by

The Chilean Senate voted on Tuesday (16) against the removal of President Sebastian Piñera from office, ending an impeachment process that had passed a vote in the Chamber of Deputies last week for alleged irregularities in the sale of a mining company.

The Senate vote fell short of the two-thirds majority — 29 of 43 senators — needed to unseat Piñera, who is expected to step down in March of next year.

Although the vote has yet been officially concluded, the number of votes against has already made approval impossible.

Piñera is questioned by revelations from the journalistic investigation Pandora Papers, of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which reveals transactions in tax havens involving global political and business figures.

Among them are documents that appear to outline an agreement regarding the 2010 sale of the Dominga mine, a comprehensive copper and iron project in Chile. At the time, Piñera, a billionaire businessman, was in the opening year of his first presidential term.

Chileans will vote in the presidential elections this Sunday (21), in which Sebastián Piñera cannot run.

  • 1 in 7

    The definitive removal of Dilma Rousseff (PT) from the position of President of the Republic completed five years in August 2021

    Credit: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

  • two in 7

    Fernando Collor lost his post as president of the Republic in 1992, and spent eight years without permission to run for political office

    Credit: Wilson Dias / Agência Brasil

  • 3 in 7

    In June 2012, the Paraguayan Senate condemned the then president of the country, Fernando Lugo, in an impeachment process considered “lightning”

    Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

  • 4 in 7

    Paraguay’s then president Raúl Cubas Grau resigned in March 1999 on the eve of his impeachment vote by the Senate

    Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

  • 5 in 7

    After intense protests, Congress ousted Lucio Gutiérrez in 2005

    Credit: Patriotic Society Party

  • 6 in 7

    In February 1997, just six months after assuming the presidency, Abdalá Bucaram, president of Ecuador, was removed from office by Parliament

    Credit: File

  • 7 in 7

    Carlos Andrés Pérez was the first president in the history of Venezuela to be prevented from exercising his functions, in 1993

    Credit: File