Chilean Senate votes for impeachment of Piñera; president has enough support to avoid dismissal | World

The Chilean Senate started this Tuesday (16) a session that will decide the possible dismissal of President Sebastián Piñera for the case revealed in “Pandora Papers” about the controversial sale of a mining company in operation carried out in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands.

Approved last week in the Chamber of Deputies, the accusation promoted by the opposition of the center and left does not count, however, with the necessary 29 votes in the Senate for the removal of the president. If they voted in bloc in favor of Piñera’s removal, they would reach just 24.

This is the second attempt to remove the president of Chile, who took office in March 2018 and who, after the social crisis of 2019, has failed to recover from one of the most difficult periods in 31 years of democracy.

The Upper House set a special session in Parliament this Tuesday to address the terms on which mining company Dominga was sold by a company of its sons in 2010, revealed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), known as “Pandoras Papers”.

Today’s session is expected to last more than 10 hours.

“We come with the conviction of having a deep and serious debate, so that corruption is taken seriously. It cannot continue to be minimized, or naturalized”, asked one of the accusing deputies, Leonardo Soto, of the Socialist Party.

Senator Manuel José Ossandón, from the right-wing party of the ruling Renovação Nacional coalition, guaranteed that it will be a “day of study, reflection, listening to those who accuse and also those who defend, but must vote with conscience,” he warned.

If the Senate rejects the indictment, it will have no effect on the president.

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies held a historic session, in which Socialist Deputy Jaime Naranjo read 1,300 pages of arguments for nearly 15 hours awaiting the votes needed to process the complaint against Piñera. It ended up being approved after almost 24 hours.

Piñera is accused of violating the principle of probity and the right to live in a pollution-free environment and of having compromised the honor of the nation.

According to an investigation by Chilean vehicles CIPER and LaBot, which participated in the “Pandora Papers”, Piñera’s children sold the mining company Dominga to businessman Carlos Alberto Delano – a close friend of the president – for US$ 152 million.

The operation, which took place during Piñera’s first government (2010-2014), was carried out mainly in the Virgin Islands.

Payment was to be made in three installments. A controversial clause made the last payment conditional on “the non-establishment of an environmental protection area over the mining company’s area of ​​operation, as claimed by environmental groups”.

Once Piñera took power, this area, which encompasses a veritable natural treasure on the Pacific coast, was not considered a protection zone, as recommended by its predecessor Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010).

The opposition has a majority in the Senate with 24 seats, but the 19 votes of the ruling party, which would vote against the removal of Piñera, are enough to impede the process.

