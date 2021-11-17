Chinese authorities kill woman’s dog confined by Covid | World

the video of a pet dog that was beaten to death by Chinese health authorities when its owner was quarantined due to restriction measures against Covid-19, caused outrage across the country.

The image terrified pet owners about how far the Chinese government can go to enforce its “zero tolerance” strategy against the virus, in which it adopts heavy lockdowns and mass testing when few cases are reported.

The murder took place in Shangrao, a city 1,500 km south of the capital Beijing, and prompted local authorities to issue a statement saying the animal’s owner and health professionals had “reached an understanding”.

The dog was called Chaofen and was of the corgi breed, according to Bloomberg, and its owner was isolated after having contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Images of Chaofen being beaten by government officials dressed in protective gear were taken by a camera in the dog’s home. The animal runs after being hit on the head by a metal bar.

The owner of the animal, identified by the local press as Ms. Fu, stated after the assault that Chaofen had died and that some neighbors’ pets had the same fate..

Some cities like Shanghai allow people to quarantine their pets, according to Bloomberg, but others are taking extreme measures.

A woman in Chengdu, a city 1,800 km southwest of Beijing, said she her cats were killed this month by local authorities after being quarantined, according to the newspaper “South China Morning Post”.

After the repercussion of the Chaofen case, the Small Animal Protection Association of China called for a quarantine system to take care of pets that find themselves in this situation.

“Pets are people’s spiritual partners and should not be harmed under the guise of fighting the pandemic,” the organization said in a statement, which accused authorities of “taking an innocent life without the slightest ability to defend itself.”

“How can we trust a state that claims to serve the people but applies the law so brutally?” asked a person on social media, according to the France Presse news agency.

