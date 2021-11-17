Cicinho detonates ‘incompetent players’ after embarrassment and admits to ‘fear of Serie B’

During channel program SBT, former full-back Cicinho detonated the squad of São Paulo, who are just two points from the relegation zone in the Brazilian Championship

O São Paulo lives one Brazilian championship very different from last season, when he was the leader and even fought for the title. Now, two points from the relegation zone, the team has the mission of trying to recover from the rout by 4 to 0 against Flamengo, playing in the middle of Morumbi.

Fan idol, Cicinho spared no criticism for the cast after the embarrassment in the last round. For the former side, channel commentator SBT, athletes are the main culprits for the moment the club is going through in 2021.

“The size of the irresponsibility of these players to sleep in a game with more than 50 thousand people inside the stadium. It’s no use blaming the board, the coach, who changed coach, Rogério is trying to give his best. Does the Board have some of the blame? Yes, but the players are being incompetent”, fired Cicinho, who pointed out who is still safe from criticism.

“The players are owed. Excluding Volpi, Miranda, Rigoni, Luciano and Gabriel Sara, the rest are put in a car and exchanged”, said the former full-back, who admitted that he was still ‘afraid of Serie B’.

“Players don’t have the heart to play. I was always an average player, I was never an ace, but I sweated my shirt. The players are wearing the São Paulo jersey as if they were from any team”.

After the rout suffered against Flamengo, São Paulo will now face the derby against their rival palm trees. The teams face off this Wednesday (17), at Allianz Parque. Morumbi’s team will still have five other commitments to try and secure in Serie A in 2022: Athletic-PR, sport, Guild, Youth and America-MG.