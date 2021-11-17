Competition for the Department of Health will have almost a thousand vacancies. See details

The competition to occupy vacant positions in the Health Department will have at least about a thousand vacancies, according to planning carried out by the Department of Economy of the Federal District. The event should still take place in 2021, with salaries that can reach R$ 10 thousand, depending on the function and workload.

According to the forecast of the Government of the Federal District (GDF), at first there will be 340 vacancies for the position of management analyst and public health assistance, another 300 for assistant in management and public assistance, 30 for technician in management and public health assistance , in addition to 287 nursing technicians.

There is also an estimate of opening of vacancies for pharmacists, psychologists, social workers, dentists, nurses and doctors. Depending on the category, the gross salary can exceed R$ 10 thousand, without the bonuses incorporated in the paycheck.

According to the project that deals with the estimate of expenditures – in progress in the Legislative Chamber –, the impact could reach R$ 80 million in the next three years.

Announcement

The event was announced by the secretary of Economy of the DF, André Clemente, last Thursday (12/11), and published by metropolises. The confirmation took place after the Union of Employees in Health Establishments (SindSaúde-DF) had officiated at Palácio do Buriti about information for the public tender.

“The server is the oxygen of public administration. Health is a priority for the Ibaneis government”, he highlighted.

The filling of vacancies will occur mainly due to retirements, deaths and dismissals from positions. Currently, about 4 thousand vacancies need to be filled.

According to current legislation, the appointment or hiring of public servants can only be made after confirmation of the vacancy in the position. There is no record of approved candidates at the Health Department, which is the reason for organizing the event.

Historic

In August, the Secretariat of Economy had published in the Official Gazette of the DF (DODF) ordinance with the authorization to carry out the public tender. The folder informed, however, that it is still awaiting the report from the Department of Health with the amount of vacant positions and the attributions of the new career Management and Public Assistance to Health, created in July this year.

Two months ago, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) sent the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA 2022) to the Legislative Chamber (CLDF) with the suggestion of directing resources to all areas considered by the GDF to be priorities for the next year.