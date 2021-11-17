Conmebol cites ‘serious error’ in Otamendi and Raphinha’s move and suspends referee and VAR

Conmebol spoke this Wednesday (17) about the bid between Otamendi and Raphinha, which caused huge controversy in the match between Brazil and Argentina. The governing body of South American football decided to remove both the main referee and the person responsible for the VAR.

Andrés Ismael Cunha Soca Vargas, field referee commander in the duel, and Esteban Daniel Ostojich Vega, referee responsible for the VAR, were warned and suspended indefinitely due to a “serious error” in the bid.

“The performance of Chief Referee Andrés Ismael Cunha Soca Vargas and Referee VAR Esteban Daniel Ostojich Vega, designated for the aforementioned game, were technically analyzed by this Committee, concluding that they committed serious and manifest errors in the exercise of their functions in the development of the departure, punctually in the following situation,” says an excerpt from the Conmebol communiqué.

The move happened 33 minutes into the first half. After losing the ball inside the Argentinean area, Raphinha anticipated Otamendi and touched the ball outside the penalty area, but the Argentinean elbowed the Brazilian. The VAR even checked the bid, but considered a foul for a yellow card, not a red one, preventing intervention.

Read, in full, the note from Conmebol on the case:

VISA

The game played on November 16 this year, between the national teams of

Argentina and Brazil, at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium, in the city of San Juan, Argentina,

in the framework of the South American Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

CONSIDERING

That, the performance of the Chief Referee Andrés Ismael Cunha Soca Vargas and the Referee VAR Esteban

Daniel Ostojich Vega, assigned to the aforementioned game, were technically analyzed by

this Committee, concluding that they committed serious and manifest errors in the

exercise of their functions in the development of the match, specifically in the following situation:

– Minute 33: Violent Conduct of Player N°19 Nicolás Hernán Gonzalo Otamendi (ARG)

against an opponent putting at risk the physical integrity of the same with the use of the arm

in the face.

As a result, the CONMEBOL Arbitration Committee

RESOLVES

1. SUSPEND the referees ANDRÉS ISMAEL CUNHA SOCA and ESTEBAN DANIEL OSTOJICH

VEGA indefinitely in the exercise of its functions in competitions

organized by CONMEBOL.

2. NOTIFY Arbitrators ANDRÉS ISMAEL CUNHA SOCA and ESTEBAN DANIEL OSTOJICH

VEGA.

Wilson Seneme

president

Arbitration Committee