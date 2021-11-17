Conmebol punishes Argentina x Brazil referees for not expelling Otamendi – 11/17/2021

Conmebol announced today (17) the suspension of two referees who acted in the tie between Argentina and Brazil, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Uruguayans Andrés Cunha, who was in the field, and Esteban Ostojich, who was in the VAR, were punished by the commission referee for not showing a red card to defender Otamendi, who elbowed Raphinha in the face.

The bid took place at 33 minutes of the first half and was even checked by the VAR. Ostojich considered that the blow was of “medium intensity”, despite the bleeding in the Brazilian’s mouth, and considered that it would be a shot for yellow. Cunha didn’t even see the coup, as did his assistant, Richard Trinidad.

In the official letter in which the punishment was communicated, Conmebol considered that the performance of Cunha and Ostojich “were technically analyzed by the commission, concluding that they incurred serious and manifest errors in the exercise of their functions in the development of the match”. The document is signed by Wilson Seneme, a Brazilian who chairs the Conmebol arbitration commission. The sanction is “indefinitely”.

The situation left coach Tite, from the Brazilian team, indignant. At the press conference after the 0-0 draw, he raged and said it was “impossible” that the elbow was not seen.

How was the VAR dialog

AVAR: Face care

ASSISTANT: Touch the leg, for me there is no blow. Come, for doubts.

AVAR: Watch your face.

ASSISTANT: I ​​don’t see coup.

VAR: With the forearm, in the face. Give it to me at normal speed, I want to see the intensity.

VAR: It’s with the forearm. Was it missed at least?

AVAR: No.

VAR: I consider that here, the goal is with the forearm in the face, with medium intensity. Yes, in the face.

VAR: That seems to me to be a lack of yellow card, I don’t consider it a red card. Are we in agreement?

AVAR: We agree.

VAR: Andrés, full check. Improper use of arms to the limit. And it’s outside the area

VAR: Give me 10 more seconds, please. Return.

AVAR: Wait, don’t restart, wait.

VAR: Let’s confirm. Outside, the blow is outside. Come on, follow.