Contest Announces “Funniest Photos” of Animals in 2021; check out

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, created at United Kingdom, annually elects the photos of animals funniest wild animals of the year and announced this Tuesday (16) the winners of 2021.

The big winner was a photo titled “Ouch”, which shows a monkey screaming over a wire, giving the impression that it is in pain after having fallen on it. It has surpassed more than 7,000 entries and was taken in 2016 by amateur photographer Ken Jensen in Yunan Province, in China.

According to him, monkeys roam freely through a forested area near the Xun River and are not usually shy around humans. The photographed monkey showed signs of aggression when he sat on the wire, giving the hook to Jensen’s record.

“It’s a great feeling to know that an image is making people smile around the world and helping important causes of animal conservation,” said the photographer to the award’s organizers. With the victory, he was awarded a safari in Kenya and a handcrafted trophy in Tanzania.

The award, created in 2015, aims to show a lighter side of wildlife photography and promote animal conservation through humor. This year, the competition is supporting an orangutan protection project.

In addition to Jensen’s photo, the winners of the Popular Voting, Flying Animals, Aquatic Animals, Land Animals, and Best Portfolio categories were chosen. The 23 finalists of the contest were announced in september.