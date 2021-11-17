Corinthians announces the creation of a department dedicated to eSports

Earlier this Tuesday afternoon, Corinthians announced the creation of a department dedicated exclusively to eSports. Previously, electronic modalities were linked to the marketing, communication and innovation department.

According to a statement released by the club, the creation of the department is aimed at meeting a passion for virtual sports, in order to “establish new ties with an audience that takes Corinthians in its soul”. In addition, the club also intends to develop revenue opportunities in a strategic market.

This expansion into major eSports platforms will be led by Donato Votta. Recently, Votta managed Corinthians’ land sports department.

It is worth mentioning that Corinthians won the Free Fire World Cup in 2019 and the PES 21 Brazilian X11 in 2020. The club also won virtual motorsports competitions. In 2021, Timão ended the LBFF 6 in fifth place overall.

Since the creation of Corinthians Free Fire, in 2019, the team has won nearly two million subscribers in the YouTube, more than three million followers on Instagram, 104 thousand in the Facebook and 249 thousand in the twitter. Recently, the team had an exchange at the company that runs the organization.

