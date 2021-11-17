Corinthians beats Nacional and goes to the Libertadores final; club says Adriana was a victim of racial slur | corinthians

Corinthians is in the Women’s Libertadores final! This Tuesday, Timão by Arthur Elias passed with ease by Nacional, from Uruguay, with an 8-0 rout.

The goals were scored by Giovana Campiolo, Diany, Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Portilho, Jheniffer, Adriana (penalty), Juliete and Grazi. All matches in the tournament are being played in Paraguay.

After the penalty kick, Adriana, according to Corinthians, was the victim of racial injury.

Vic heard his partner being called “monkey” by an opposing player at the celebration and soon went to the referee to complain. Timão’s press office published the fact on social networks and released a note explaining what had happened.

See too:

+ Giuliano already surpasses his former club’s numbers for Corinthians

+ With the strength of Faithful, Sylvinho equals Mancini in the Arena

1 of 3 Adriana at Corinthians’ game against Nacional, for Libertadores feminin — Photo: Conmebol/Divulgação Adriana at Corinthians’ game against Nacional, for Libertadores feminin — Photo: Conmebol/Divulgação

In the next goal, the eighth, Grazi celebrated with his fist clenched and raised, accompanied by the entire squad, in an anti-racist demonstration. After the match, Valeria Colman, captain of the Nacional, who was not the player accused of racial injury, said:

– I want to publicly apologize if anyone felt offended by one of us, it was not our intention.

Adriana also gave an interview:

– Very happy at first for the result, we were looking so hard to reach the final. Happy to do what I love on the field and help the team. We work for that, playing football independently of anything.

– I wanted to talk about the penalty shootout, a cause that we work so hard not to happen. I didn’t see what she said, but I saw that whoever listened felt bad, after the girls told me, I felt bad, I never went through a situation like this. We work so that it doesn’t happen, in a competition like that even worse. I hope she respects our work, that it doesn’t happen to anyone, it’s a horrible feeling. I hope she respects it and that it doesn’t happen to anyone.

2 of 3 Grazi celebrates Corinthians’ eighth goal — Photo: Reproduction Grazi celebrates Corinthians’ eighth goal — Photo: Reproduction

The decision takes place this Sunday, at Parque Central, in Asunción, against Santa Fé, from Colombia. Corinthians arrives with five wins in five games and only two goals conceded and 17 scored.

The team seeks the three-time championship, having won the Libertadores in 2017 and 19. In Brazil, only São José has three titles in the continental women’s competition. Santos and Ferroviária are the other two teams with the Libertadores bi.

+ Read more news about Corinthians