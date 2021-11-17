Corinthians counselors file representations against Mané da Carne after a new message: “I’ll really punch him”

Counselor Manoel Ramos Evangelista, known as Mané da Carne, was accused, once again, of discriminatory attacks against colleagues who make up the current Deliberative Council of Corinthians.

This time, in an audio of 6’21 minutes, sent to a group of Whatsapp Made up of members of the Corinthians Council last Friday, Mané da Carne disdained the Maria da Penha Law and suggested physical violence, regardless of gender, as his way of solving personal problems.

“Now, they put in a Maria da Penha Law that, if I put anything, if I say ‘o’ to them, they’ll (…) ‘ah, macho’, and they’re judging me now. They can do anything and we can we can’t do anything. But there’s no such thing with me, no. If a woman offended me, I’ll go after her and really punch her,” said the 75-year-old man.

THE Sports Gazette had access to the audio. Read the complete transcript of the message at the end of this article.

Law nº 11.340/2006, also known as the Maria da Penha Law, cited by Mané da Carne, is considered a watershed in the Brazilian legal approach in the fight against gender-based violence. It is the main national law in dealing with this violence.

The audio made the triennial councilor Susy Miranda Sanchez enter with a representation in the Board of Directors of Corinthians.

“As a woman, I feel offended and frightened, sharing space with this citizen who intends to physically attack a female, if he feels upset,” says an excerpt of the document filed by Susy on Tuesday.

Wanted by the report, Mané da Carne denied that he intended to threaten any woman with physical aggression.

“When I said I punched, I meant punches in the words they were speaking, I didn’t punch them. I won’t waste my time beating them. They want this. I didn’t mean to punch anyone, I used the term , but it’s not about people, but about conversations. I don’t even want to talk anymore, I didn’t leave the group because they’ll think I’m scared of them. I know these two well. They’re losers,” he explained.

old conversation

The manifestation of Mané da Carne was motivated by another divergence, in the same group of Whatsapp, last Friday, when he made a sexist comment directed at triennial councilor Analu Tomé during a discussion about an event that would take place at Parque São Jorge.

“He’s going to get a tank of clothes to have fun,” wrote Mané da Carne at one point in the debate.

Later, contact the Sports Gazette and after Analu Tomé made the case public, through social networks, the lifetime and free-traffic adviser in the current board of directors, assumed authorship of the text.

“I don’t see any offense. Today, anyone said m… you’re f… in their hands” (…) “This is a satisfaction, the woman washing clothes for the family. My wife does, which one is the problem?”.

Unfolding

As well as Susy Miranda Sanchez, Analu Tomé also registered representation on the Deliberative Council of Corinthians. The case must be referred to the Ethics and Discipline Committee, which is chaired by André Luiz Oliveira, known as André Negão.

THE Gazette, Analu said, last Friday, that he even looked for André Negão before taking the case to the press.

“I spoke with André Negão and he said ‘look, unfortunately, it’s not an official Corinthians group, so we can’t do anything'”, she commented on the occasion.

However, later, after great repercussions, Corinthians officially manifested itself through a note signed by Alexandre Husni, president of the Deliberative Council.

The note highlighted that Corinthians “has respect for women as one of its most sacred pillars” and placed the organ at the disposal of Analu Tomé to “forward procedures that prove appropriate”.

In the representations delivered this Tuesday, both Analu Tomé and Susy Miranda Sanchez demand exemplary measures aimed at discouraging cases of misogyny and aggression against women and that cease conduct such as that of Mané da Carne in the club’s environment.

Read the complete transcript of the audio sent by Mané da Carne to a person from the Whatsapp group, made up of members of the Deliberative Council of Corinthians:

“Brother, good morning. I have nothing against anyone, not against the event, not against the people who were going to sing, not against Cebola, not against anyone. I think that everything that is promising for the club should organize itself and do the better. As for this lady, she offended us a lot, placing her coffin in front of the club, with a flag, with clowning, she made a clown, and that’s okay. it was (sic) to demoralize women. But, she’s smart and she took it and said that some counselors who have enmity with me, because they want to show up and I’m against it, I shoot at them, something that everyone keeps quiet, and I’ve already put it in press… What she wants, her goal, she’s already achieved: put it in the press, for a blogger, for I don’t know what. Dear, pay attention, I know you, I’m your friend, and I like you a lot, like I like thousands at the club, and there are some who don’t like me and, from what I say, I even agree with them. But, these gentlemen, or someone, needs… and he took this to try to denigrate me, but he won’t denigrate me, because I am me, and I am everyone’s friend, and if I can help everyone, I will. But, this lady, thought that put… Let me put it. Take me to court, and I’ll tell you everything that happened. Sorry I will never ask her, because I didn’t offend women. Honey, I have four daughters, a doctor and three dentists, I have a wonderful wife. Why am I going to offend woman? I just put something in, maybe I was unhappy in what I put in, in that sense I apologize to women, not her, women. Not her. The women. Because it wasn’t in order to want to despise or be sexist. She posted it on the blog, there are some people on the blog who don’t even know me and are judging me. Is that honest, judging people without knowing them? There were four or five blog reporters who called me (sic). I told them: ‘look, here’s what happens, I was unhappy and all, but I didn’t want to harm, because I have five women in my house and I respect them. My youngest was mad at me: ‘Dad, let it go’. And I know. If you don’t know Analu, try to find out. If she’s helping you, helping Corinthians, amen, I’ll thank you on behalf of Corinthians, but she does everything scheduled, so much so that she took it to the press to want to appear. Let’s wait and see what happens. I think, I hope, that she should take everything: justice, the chairman of the board, everything, and come and try to take me down. But, I didn’t offend women. I used something, for many, unhappy, I believe I didn’t extrapolate, I believe I shouldn’t have said it, but it was no offense to anyone, ‘a tank of clothes to make her calmer’, that’s what I wanted say, but what she does, what she has done has nothing to do with it. If she went to Mário Gobbi, God bless her, who at the time I said I wasn’t going to get third place and got third place (in the elections). I’m not worried about her, about Mario Gobbi, about that garbage on the other side, I’m not worried about these guys, no. So I just ask her to go deep. Only she cringed. She put it on and cringed. Analu, you have to learn to be a more perfect human being. Sorry. You judge others with your ruler, and no one should be judged with your ruler. Stay in peace, miss. I don’t apologize. I apologize to the women, because I didn’t try to offend them. And if you look for women, you’ll see that I didn’t try to offend them. Now, they put in a Maria da Penha Law that, if I put anything, if I say ‘o’ to them, they will (…) ‘ah, sexist’, and they are judging me now. They can do anything and we can do nothing. But, with me there is no such thing, no. If a woman has offended me, I’m going to go after her and really punch her. Sorry for what I’m talking about, this is not the way human beings should go. Each in its square. She respects me and I respect her. Period, it’s over. It’s there. I apologize (referring to the friend the audio is directed to), because I have a lot of respect for you, and a lot of respect for all the families. Thank you my brother. God be with you”.

