Corinthians creates esports department and changes manager of Free Fire | sports

Corinthians announced the creation of the Electronic Sports Department, aimed at expanding its presence in the gaming competition market, previously linked to the Marketing, Communication and Innovation Department. In addition, the club is changing the company that manages the Free Fire team, the battle royale game in which it won the 2019 world title.

Corinthians entered electronic sports in October 2019, when it entered into a partnership with Immortals Gaming Club (IGC), an American company responsible for managing the club’s sports division.

Free Fire is the esports game in which Timão was most successful. The club won the 2019 world title, with a cast that included the star Bruno “Nobru”, now co-founder of Fluxo. The achievement, in fact, completes two years this Tuesday, as it took place on November 16, 2019. Corinthians participates in the Serie A of the Brazilian League (LBFF), the main competition in the sport in the country.

Free Fire World Cup, in 2019, is Corinthians' most important esports title — Photo: Garena

The Department of Esports will be headed by Donato Votta, who previously headed the Department of Inland Sports.

— With the activities promoted to Department status, the club’s objective is to meet an effervescent passion for virtual sports through the usual alvinegra spirit, in order to establish new ties with an audience that takes Corinthians in its soul and develop revenue opportunities in a market strategic,” declared Timão, through a note.

In addition to creating the Sports Department, Corinthians is changing the company responsible for the Free Fire team. IGC is leaving and making way for Nomad eSports.

— It was a very successful partnership, we thank the IGC for the good results. It was time for both of us to take new paths,” said Donato, in a declaration to the ge.

He also commented on the arrival of Nomad, which will formally take over the team from January 1, 2022:

— We are very confident in this project, we have no doubts that it will be a successful partnership and will bring many joys to the Faithful Torcida at Free Fire.

Nomad is a Brazilian company that operates in the administration and development of special games and esports projects. The company’s CEO is João Gava and the head of esports is Cleber Fonseca, co-founder of the CNB team.

According to the coordinator of the Corinthians Sports Department, the club will not have exclusivity with any company from now on. IGC had exclusivity to manage almost all sports – virtual football was the exception. Timão has representatives from eFootball and Brawl Stars, managed by another company, 7WPlay.

— We are already looking at partnerships for other modalities, in addition to invitations from developers and publishers, and we may even, next year, set up teams managed directly by the club. The partnership model will not necessarily be applied in all modalities. We will have this freedom to study case by case what is best for Corinthians and their fans – commented Donato to ge.

