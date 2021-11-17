Corinthians ends the preparation for the match against Flamengo; see likely lineup

On Tuesday afternoon, Corinthians held the last training session before the match away from home against Flamengo. At CT Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho concluded the preparation and defined the list of related.

After warming up in Field 1, the squad headed to Field 2, where the commander promoted a ball possession activity in a small space. The day ended with a work of offensive and defensive set pieces and some players even practiced penalty kicks.

Despite the return of Fábio Santos, who served a suspension in the last round, Lucas Piton could gain another opportunity at left-back. According to journalist Flavio Ortega, the chances of the youth from the base are great to start as a starter once again. Thus, a probable Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô.

Timão enters the field at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, at Maracanã, to face Flamengo, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The team comes in fifth place, with 50 points. The owners of the house are the vice-leaders, with 60.

