Corinthians exposes case of racism in Libertadores Feminina semifinal

Corinthians thrashed Nacional do Uruguay in the semifinal of the Libertadores Feminina. Despite the eight goals scored, the match was not just a joy for the athletes of Timão, who saw their opponents commit a racist act during the match.

In the second half, Adriana scored Corinthians’ sixth goal with a penalty. Shortly after the charge, the broadcast focused on Vic Albuquerque, who was crying. After the beginning of confusion generated, the club positioned itself on social networks explaining that the shirt 17 had heard an opponent refer to Adriana as a “monkey”.

After the goal, Adriana was called “monkey” by her opponent. UNFORTUNATE! 2Q I 28 min I Corinthians 6 x 0 National — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 16, 2021

After tempers were contained, Arthur Elias felt the need to take Vic and Adriana out of the field. The two goals scored by Corinthians in the sequence were celebrated by the squad with their arms raised in the already classic symbol of the fight against racism.

At the end of the game, Adriana, voted best on the field, took a stand on what had happened. She said that she did not hear the opponent’s offense at the time, but asked for respect.

“I think it’s a cause that we’re working on so that it doesn’t happen. I didn’t see what she said, but I believe whoever heard it felt bad. After the girls told me I felt really bad, I’ve never gone through that and we worked to not make it happen. In an important competition like this, listening to a player hurts. May she respect our work and be aware of what she did, because we work to be in the final and be champion. That doesn’t happen to anyone, because it’s horrible“, said the Corinthians fan on leaving the field.

