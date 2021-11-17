Corinthians goes to the women’s Libertadores final and accuses rival of racism – 11/16/2021

Corinthians qualified for the final of the women’s Libertadores after running over Uruguay’s Nacional, 8-0 on Tuesday. The club accused an opposing player of calling forward Adriana a “monkey” after she scored the sixth goal of the match, with a penalty.

The goals of the São Paulo club were scored by Giovana Campiolo, Diany, Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Portilho, Jheniffer, Adriana, Juliete and Grazi.

After Adriana scored her goal, a small confusion formed between the players, with the Corinthians athletes angry at the speech of an opponent. Later, after closing the score, Grazi celebrated with his fist raised, a symbol of combating racism.

After the goal, Adriana was called “monkey” by her opponent. UNFORTUNATE! 2Q I 28 min I Corinthians 6 x 0 National — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 16, 2021

Adriana talked about the episode after the match. “I didn’t see what she said, but I saw that whoever heard it felt bad. After the girls told me, I felt bad, I’ve never been through a situation like this. We work to make it not happen, and in a competition like this it still is worse. I hope she respects our work, that it doesn’t happen to anyone, it’s a horrible feeling.”

With the rout, Corinthians takes Santa Fé, from Colombia, in the final next Sunday (21). All matches in the competition are being played in Paraguay.